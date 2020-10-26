Tolton soccer defeated Canton 6-3 in its final game before districts.
Junior Landon Petri scored three goals for a hat trick, while Joel Eboreime, Steven Becvar and Tyler Stevens each added one goal. Assists came from Stevens, Jake Thornburg, Jack Richards and Ross Hagan.
The win improved Tolton to 6-13 on the season.
The Trailblazers will play next at 4 p.m. Monday against Missouri Military Academy in the first round of the Class 1 District 3 tournament.
MU men’s golf resumes play in Nashville
After the second round of play in the Legends Collegiate Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee, Missouri men’s golf currently sits in 11th place out of 14 teams, moving up one spot from the first round.
After 36 holes, the Tigers are 6 under par. Missouri finished with a 278 in the second round, six strokes fewer than its Sunday performance.
Ross Steelman, who started the day in a tie for first place, shot even-par, falling to a tie for 13th.
Rory Franssen and Yu-Ta Tsai are both tied for 30th.
The Tigers will compete in the final round of the tournament Tuesday.