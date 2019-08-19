Drew Lock leaves with right hand injury against 49ers

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, left, throws a pass as Broncos center Jake Brendel looks on during a combined NFL training camp with the San Francisco 49ers at the Broncos’ headquarters on Friday, Aug. 16 in Englewood, Colo.

David Zalubowski/The Associated Press

Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock left the Denver Broncos’ third preseason game with an apparent right thumb injury Monday night.

The Lee’s Summit-product was removed during the third quarter after landing on his right hand following a hit by San Francisco 49ers safety Marcell Harris. The Broncos announced that Lock was questionable to return.

Lock completed seven of 12 passes for 40 yards and led two drives resulting in field goals before exiting just over 40 seconds into the second half.

Selected by the Broncos in the second round with the 42nd overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft, the former All-SEC quarterback has thrown for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception over three preseason games this month. Lock has spent his rookie training camp competing with fourth-year quarterback Kevin Hogan for Denver’s backup quarterback job.

  Eli Lederman is a native of Mamaroneck, NY. He's a junior studying sports journalism at the University of Missouri. Previously, he was the sports editor at The Maneater.

