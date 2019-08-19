Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock left the Denver Broncos’ third preseason game with an apparent right thumb injury Monday night.
The Lee’s Summit-product was removed during the third quarter after landing on his right hand following a hit by San Francisco 49ers safety Marcell Harris. The Broncos announced that Lock was questionable to return.
#Broncos rookie QB Drew Lock has right hand injury and is questionable to return.Here's what happened.pic.twitter.com/0JtAxpDnCQ— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 20, 2019
Lock completed seven of 12 passes for 40 yards and led two drives resulting in field goals before exiting just over 40 seconds into the second half.
Selected by the Broncos in the second round with the 42nd overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft, the former All-SEC quarterback has thrown for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception over three preseason games this month. Lock has spent his rookie training camp competing with fourth-year quarterback Kevin Hogan for Denver’s backup quarterback job.