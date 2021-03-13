The LSU Tigers wanted another shot at Alabama. The opportunity to take the first Southeastern Conference Tournament title home since 1980 means so much more.
“Bringing the ’ship back home man would mean a lot to all of us,” said Javonte Smart, a junior guard and Baton Rouge native. “So I think that’s the biggest thing, just bringing it back home and showing that we are really, really, really good.”
Cameron Thomas scored 21 points and third-seeded LSU upset eighth-ranked Arkansas 78-71 in Nashville on Saturday to reach the title game for the first time since 1993.
The Tigers (18-8) will play No. 6 Alabama — a 73-68 winner over Tennessee in the first semifinal — on Sunday looking to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding even more by knocking off the SEC’s regular-season champ. LSU has won this tournament only once — back in 1980.
(1) Alabama 73, (4) Tennessee 68: Bad as Alabama looked while trailing by 15 points, Herbert Jones still believed the Crimson Tide could shift momentum by stringing baskets and stops together in Nashville.
The SEC’s best player had a huge role in achieving both goals, and his teammates joined in to help them reach the doorstep of their biggest prize in 30 years.
Jones scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and No. 6 Alabama rallied from a big deficit in the final 17 minutes to beat Tennessee in the semifinals.
Big 12 Championship(5) Texas 91, (3) Oklahoma State 86: Matt Coleman scored a career-high 30 points, Jericho Simms added a career-best 21 and No. 13 Texas was poised at the foul line down the stretch in beating No. 12 Oklahoma State on Saturday night to give the Longhorns their first Big 12 Tournament title in Kansas City.
Kai Jones and Andrew Jones added 13 points apiece for third-seeded Texas (19-7), which edged No. 20 Texas Tech in the quarterfinals before advancing to the finals when Kansas had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The title was the first for the Longhorns in seven frustrating appearances in the Big 12 championship game, and their first conference tournament trophy since winning the old Southwest Conference title in 1995.
Cade Cunningham had 29 points for the fifth-seeded Cowboys (21-8), including a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute, the last getting them within 89-86 with 6 seconds to go.
Big Ten Semifinals(5) Ohio State 68, (1) Michigan 67: Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. just wanted a second chance at his home-state team. The former Michigan prep star made sure it counted in Indianapolis.
Washington had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, helping the No. 9 Buckeyes fend off the fourth-ranked Wolverines for a victory and a trip to the Big Ten Tournament title game. It sure wasn’t easy. For the third straight day, the Buckeyes nearly blew a double-digit lead in the second half.
Michigan (20-4) scored the final seven points and Mike Smith even had a chance to win it with a long jumper with 2 seconds left. Instead, it bounced off the back of the rim and time expired in a scramble for the ball.
The Buckeyes (21-8) advance to play No. 3 Illinois on Sunday, seeking their first title since 2013.
For Washington, it was pure joy. After scoring a career-high 30 points in a 92-87 loss to Michigan on Feb. 21, Washington immediately started talking about a rematch. And he didn’t disappoint, making 5 of 10 3-pointers.
(2) Illinois, 82 (3) Iowa 71: Illinois center Kofi Cockburn learned some hard lessons dueling with Luka Garza as a freshman. He stood up to Iowa’s career scoring leader — and won in Indianapolis.
Cockburn scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, fought through foul trouble in the second half and challenged Garza physically while leading No. 3 Illinois past No. 5 Iowa 82-71 on Saturday. The victory sends the Illini to the Big Ten Tournament championship game.
“I thought Kofi was just great,” coach Brad Underwood said. “I thought the job he did in the first half, he was just dominant and not just because he had 18 points but because of his defense.”
Illinois (22-6) has won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes. If Illinois wins one more, against No. 9 Ohio State on Sunday, it would claim its first tourney title since 2005.
Big East Championship(8) Georgetown 73, (2) Creighton 48: Patrick Ewing is taking Georgetown back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 after the eighth-seeded Hoyas completed a surprising run to a Big East championship Saturday night with a stunning rout of No. 17 Creighton in New York.
On the 49th anniversary of the day Georgetown hired John Thompson, the late Hall of Fame coach who transformed the program into a national power and one of the most iconic brands in college basketball history, the Hoyas won their record eighth Big East Tournament title and first since 2007. And they did it with a dominant performance at Madison Square Garden reminiscent of Ewing’s playing days with Georgetown.
The Hoyas (13-12) closed the first half on a 23-2 run that put them up 18 at the break against second-seeded Creighton (20-8). Marcus Zegarowski scored 17 points to lead Creighton, which is 0-3 in Big East title games since joining the conference for the 2013-14 season.
ACC Championship(4) Georgia Tech 80, (2) Florida State 75: Michael Devoe scored 20 points and Georgia Tech shot 52% after halftime to beat No. 15 Florida State 80-75 in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game in Greensboro, North Carolina.
League player of the year Moses Wright added 15 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets (17-8), who won their first title since 1993 and secured an automatic NCAA Tournament berth to end an 11-year drought.
Devoe was named the tournament MVP after making 8 of 12 shots, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 6:44 left.
Mountain West Championship
(1) San Diego State 68, (2) Utah State 57: Matt Mitchell scored 14 points to lead No. 19 San Diego State to a victory over Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game Saturday.
The Aggies had beaten San Diego State in each of the last two tournament championship games. The Aztecs, who also won the regular-season championship, had lost six of their previous seven title game appearances.
With the league’s automatic bid, the Aztecs return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. It marked just the fifth time the No. 1 seed won the title in 22 years.
Nathan Mensah added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Aztecs, and Trey Pulliam also scored 10.
Junior center Neemias Queta led the Aggies with 18 points, six rebounds, and three blocked shots. Justin Bean added 12 points and six rebounds.
San Diego State (23-4) snapped Utah State’s six-game winning streak, during which the Aggies (20-8) had allowed just 58.5 points per game. The Aztecs had their 58th point by the 5:53 mark of the second half.
MAAC Championship
(9) Iona 60, (7) Fairfield 51: Rick Pitino ended an Iona team photo, a championship trophy as the centerpiece, by pointing toward a ladder and telling the Gaels to clip the nets.
He knows the way.
From coaching perennial powers to exile to the New York suburbs, Pitino has navigated a vagabond career bathed in scandal and success the only way he can: by winning.
Asante Gist scored 18 points and Pitino took his record-tying fifth school to the NCAA Tournament with Iona’s victory over Fairfield on Saturday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship.
Next stop, the all-Indiana NCAA Tournament.
“I told them I was packing eight suits,” Pitino said. “We have a lot of dirty laundry, and we’re heading to Indianapolis.”
The 68-year-old Pitino was already the first coach to win national titles at two schools (Kentucky, Louisville) and the first to take three schools (Providence) to the Final Four. He led Boston University to the tournament in 1983.
SWAC Championship
(3) Texas Southern 80, (1) Praire View A&M 61: Karl Nicholas scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Texas Southern placed five in double-figure scoring to upset top-seeded Prairie View A&M in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship game Saturday night.
The win punches Texas Southern’s ticket for a ninth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, first since 2018.
Jordan Gilliam and Justin Hopkins each scored 15 points for the third-seeded Bobcats (16-8), Michael Weathers added 13 and John Walker II 10. Texas Southern shot 51% (29 of 57), adding 19 of 27 at the free-throw line.
MEAC Championship
(2) Norfolk State 71, (3) Morgan State 63: Joe Bryant scored 17 points and Kashaun Hicks added 14, including a pair of clinching dunks, as Norfolk State defeated Morgan State on Saturday in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid in nine years.
American East Championship
(4) Hartford 64, (6) UMass Lowell 50: Austin Williams scored 20 points with eight rebounds and three steals, and Hartford earned an automatic bid to its first NCAA Tournament, beating UMass Lowell 64-50 on Saturday in the America East championship.
Fourth-seeded Hartford was in the title game for the second straight season after last year’s contest against Vermont was canceled due to COVID-19. The Hawks upset the second-seeded Catamounts this year in the semifinals to make it the first time in tournament history the title game didn’t include either of the top two seeds.
MAC Championship
Ohio 84, Buffalo 69: Jason Preston scored 22 points and Ohio dominated from the start to win its first Mid-American Conference Tournament championship since 2012, a victory over Buffalo, which was trying for a record third straight title.
The Bobcats (16-7) are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, when they shocked Michigan on their way to the Sweet 16. They’ll receive the league’s automatic bid when the seedings are announced Sunday night.
Ben Roderick added 20 points and Dwight Wilson III 17 for No. 5 seed Ohio, which built a 20-point halftime lead, stopped a Buffalo comeback and won its seventh MAC title.
Big Sky Championship
Eastern Washington 65, Montana State 55: Jacob Groves had 15 points, Tanner Groves added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Eastern Washington earned its third NCAA Tournament bid in program history and first since 2015 with a win over Montana State on Saturday night in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game.
The No. 2 seed Eagles (16-7) opened the game with a 20-3 lead, making eight of their first 12 shots while the No. 5 seed Bobcats (13-10) made one of their first nine shots.