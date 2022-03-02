Centralia forward Grant Erisman and Mexico forward

Centralia forward Grant Erisman and Mexico forward Daeye Miller fight for the ball during the opening tipoff Wednesday, at the first game of Class 4 District 8 semifinals at Centralia Centralia. Mexico is undefeated this season.

Two Class 4 District 8 boys basketball semifinal games took place Wednesday at Centralia High School in Centralia.

The first game was Mexico against the Centralia. The Bulldogs had a dominant second half that held the Panthers to just three points in the third quarter. The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 51-36 and will advance to the finals.

The second game was Kirkville against Macon. A close game led to four quarters of high tension. However, Macon held the lead for the entire game. Macon defeated Kirksville 42-35 and will play Mexico in the district finals Saturday.

Mexico guard Jordan Shelton approaches a dunk

Mexico guard Jordan Shelton goes up to dunk Wednesday at the first game of Class 4 District 8 semifinals at Centralia in Centralia. Mexico held Centralia to three points in the third quarter.
Left to right, Kirksville guards Drew Chrisman

Left to right, Kirksville guards Drew Chrisman and Cole Kelly attempt to block Macon guard Preston Stewart on Wednesday, at the first game of Class 4 District 8 semifinals at Centralia in Centralia. The last time Macon and Mexico faced each other was Feb. 1, when Mexico beat Macon 84-56.
Macon forward Boston Douglas and Kirksville Cole Kelly

Macon forward Boston Douglas and Kirksville guard Cole Kelly fight for the ball Wednesday at the first game of Class 4 District 8 semifinals at Centralia in Centralia. Macon advances to the district final game Saturday against Mexico.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you