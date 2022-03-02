Left to right, Kirksville guards Drew Chrisman and Cole Kelly attempt to block Macon guard Preston Stewart on Wednesday, at the first game of Class 4 District 8 semifinals at Centralia in Centralia. The last time Macon and Mexico faced each other was Feb. 1, when Mexico beat Macon 84-56.
Centralia forward Grant Erisman and Mexico forward Daeye Miller fight for the ball during the opening tipoff Wednesday, at the first game of Class 4 District 8 semifinals at Centralia Centralia. Mexico is undefeated this season.
Macon forward Boston Douglas and Kirksville guard Cole Kelly fight for the ball Wednesday at the first game of Class 4 District 8 semifinals at Centralia in Centralia. Macon advances to the district final game Saturday against Mexico.
Two Class 4 District 8 boys basketball semifinal games took place Wednesday at Centralia High School in Centralia.
The first game was Mexico against the Centralia. The Bulldogs had a dominant second half that held the Panthers to just three points in the third quarter. The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 51-36 and will advance to the finals.
The second game was Kirkville against Macon. A close game led to four quarters of high tension. However, Macon held the lead for the entire game. Macon defeated Kirksville 42-35 and will play Mexico in the district finals Saturday.