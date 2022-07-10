Mid-Missouri Kickball kicks off summer season

Kirby Smith cheers for her teammates on Sunday at CoMo Sports Complex. Smith played kickball for four years and today’s game was her second game in the summer season. She said even though the weather was hot, she enjoyed the game.
Team Kick-Fil-A’s players shake hands with team Ballistic Balls' players on Sunday at CoMo Sports Complex. During the game, they competed with each other, but after the game, they were friendly with each other.
Rebecca Bevel Smith falls down while trying to catch the ball on Sunday at CoMo Sports Complex. She is on the team Ball Me Maybe. Although they lost the first game, every member had a great time playing kickball with each other.
Chris Hassett kicks the ball during the game between their team Gotham Knights and their opponents Ball Me Maybe on Sunday at CoMo Sports Complex. Gotham Knights won the first game. This was the first time the team played kickball together.
Mid-Missouri Kickball holds adult kickball games on Sunday at CoMo Sports Complex. Teams such as Gotham Knights, Ballistic Balls and Ball Me Maybe competed. The league will host three more games every Sunday this month.
Many teams are made up of players who are complete strangers, but that doesn't stop them from playing together and winning games. The league offers a chance for adults to have fun and make new friends in the summer.
Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022
Studying photojournalism and documentary
Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.