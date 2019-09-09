Bottom of the seventh, tie ballgame. An error and two singles had loaded the bases for the Trailblazers. The scene was set for a Tolton walk-off.
An infield fly, a force out at home and a groundout later, the game was headed to extras, and the Trailblazers’ golden opportunity had slipped away.
Four innings later, in the top of the 11th, Southern Boone scored three runs to put itself ahead 4-1. The Eagles quickly dispatched the Tolton batters 1-2-3 in the bottom half to clinch the win.
It’s the second year in a row that Tolton (2-1) has lost in extra innings to Southern Boone.
“I think it will be something we can grow from. We’re obviously not happy, but at the same time, for the most part, I think we competed as well as we could have,” coach Taylor Bartlett said.
Early in the game, Blazer batters jumped on star Southern Boone pitcher, Camryn Schaller, for a run in the bottom of the first. The 1-0 score held until the fourth inning.
Blazer righty Paige Bedsworth entered the contest coming off a no-hitter and a perfect game in her first two starts of the season. Combined with four no-hit innings on Monday, Bedsworth started her season throwing 18 straight no-hit innings.
That streak came to an end when Eagle batters rallied to score a run in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1.
The same score held until Southern Boone rallied in the 11th frame to score three runs on the Trailblazers’ ace.
Tolton freshman first baseman Kate Guinn was 1-4 in the game with a bunt single. No Tolton batter had more than one hit.
“Their pitcher had (a repertoire) that I don’t like... their defense was good,” Guinn said.
Bartlett said that he likes to have close games early in the season.
“That kind of game early in the season is awesome. For our freshmen, to see it and be a part of that game, for our battery to really work, it may give them a little resolve, a little motivation for the rest of the season,” he said.
The Trailblazer’s next game is at 5 p.m. Thursday at Centralia.