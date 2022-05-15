Missouri added depth to its defensive tackle room Sunday, as former Baylor defensive tackle Josh Landry committed to transfer to the Tigers.
Landry played in four games in each of the past two years, tallying one sack in each. He should be eligible to help Missouri's defensive line right away.
Missouri, under new defensive tackles coach Al Davis, who served as interim defensive line coach after Jethro Franklin's firing last season, is projected to start long-time rotational player Darius Robinson and Oklahoma State transfer Jayden Jernigan at DT this year.
Landry should compete for immediate playing time, along with second-year junior college product Realus Jones Jr.