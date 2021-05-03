Missouri baseball canceled its Tuesday game with Southeast Missouri according to a press release from the team Monday.
The Tigers (12-29 7-16 Southeastern Conference) were originally slated to welcome the Redhawks (21-16) to Taylor Stadium on Tuesday. No reason was given for the cancellation, and the game will not be made up.
Missouri's coach Steve Bieser came by way of SEMO in 2017, when the Tigers hired him from his alma mater, where he was also the manager. In the time since, the teams have played a couple of times and have split the series 1-1. The Redhawks were on the schedule in 2020, but the game was canceled along with the rest of the season because of the pandemic.
The last time the Tigers faced off against the Redhawks in 2019, Missouri ran away with a 21-6 rout. Things likely would have been different this year. SEMO is 7-3 in its past ten games and is having the best season since Bieser left the program. Missouri meanwhile has been wallowing in the bowels of the SEC and has struggled to put together a nonconference win, losing its past three.
Instead, the release said the team will refocus its attention on its Southeastern Conference weekend series at home against No. 5 Tennessee (34-11 14-7).