Tyler Badie sauntered through gaping holes with almost uncomfortable ease, Boo Smith made defenders read the name on the back of his shirt for the first touchdown of his career and Missouri's defense got in the Southeast Missouri State offense faces so often they’ll have a good idea what kind of toothpaste they each use.
And then the two teams came out for the second quarter.
Missouri made light work of in-state visitors SEMO on Saturday, defeating the Redhawks 59-28 in a game that was a foregone conclusion by the end of Missouri’s second possession of the game — perhaps even before that. The only thing that was left to settle was the “how many.”
SEMO coach Tom Matukewicz said he had a “man-crush” on Tyler Badie in the lead up to the game, and the running back wasted no time in justifying his not-so-secret admirer’s comments.
Badie punched in the first score of the game, the first of a career-high three total touchdowns, two minutes and 44 seconds after kickoff on a 49-yard run — an ominous sign of what was to come for the Redhawks.
Six minutes of game time later, Badie had his first receiving touchdown of the day, an 11-yard pass that opened Connor Bazelak's Game 3 account. Badie's third and final score was the shortest of them all, and also his final action of the game. After converting a fourth and 2 that got the the Tigers to the 1-yard line, he was again handed the ball, and again made SEMO pay.
When kicker Harrison Mevis converted the subsequent extra-point attempt — he was 8 for 8 kicking them in the game — the score was 38-0 with 13 seconds remaining in the half.
Three of Missouri’s five first-half touchdowns came from within five yards of the halfway line as Bazelak seized the gaping opportunity to flaunt his arm.
He connected with Chance Luper from just inside his own half seven minutes into the second quarter to get the latter his first score in black and gold. Prior to that, Smith hauled in a 46-yard chuck for his first catch of the season.
Bazelak sat out the entirety of the second half, having already gone 21 of 30 for 346 yards. Missouri notched 458 yards total offense to SEMO’s 69 in the opening 30 minutes under his direction.
And the starter wasted no time getting those drives home and dry.
The opening three scoring drives lasted 2:40, 3:25 and 1:40, respectively, each going at least 61 yards.
The introduction of Brady Cook at quarterback offered no respite to SEMO's woes. Nor did the debut of third-string Tyler Macon.
On Cook's first drive of the day, he marched the Tigers 57 yards in 12 plays, culminating in a 3-yard toss to Elijah Young to make the score 45-0. On Macon's first throw later that quarter, he connected with JJ Hester on a 65-yard pass for each of their first Missouri touchdowns.
Running back Michael Cox also recorded his first touchdown for Missouri.
SEMO scored its first of four touchdowns on its first possession that crossed the halfway line. Geno Hess ran home from 4 yards to get the visitors on the board with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. To open the fourth quarter, Shamenski Rucker ran his first of two in from 18 yards to make it 52-14. Later in the quarter he ran in from 2 yards to get SEMO seven points nearer. The Redhawks recorded their fourth in the waning moments of the game on a 75-yard rush from Q'Nairies Anderson.
But the day belonged, unsurprisingly, to Badie, Bazelak and Missouri, even despite a shaky second half on defense.
By the end of the game, Missouri had hammered the Redhawks for 675 total yards on offense, 440 of them through the air.