Former Missouri defensive lineman Antar Thompson announced Wednesday via Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Earlier this year, Thompson was removed from the team’s roster and was suspended indefinitely after an April arrest for allegedly operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and resisting arrest. Thompson has a court date set in August.
"It has been an honor to play for the state of Missouri," Thompson said in his Twitter post.
July 29, 2020
The Maplewood graduate from the Saint Louis area recorded four tackles in 2019 and appeared in the team’s first four home games. He joined the Tigers in the 2018 season after playing at Highland Community College.
He joins Khmari Thompson, Anthony Watkins, Kam Scott and Christian Holmes as former Tigers who have entered the portal since new coach Eliah Drinkwitz was hired in December.