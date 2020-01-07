Efficiency is one of the most pervasive buzzwords floating around modern basketball.
Tennessee wasn’t efficient with its possessions, turning the ball over an eye-popping 21 times. But the Volunteers were efficient shooting the basketball, putting up team shooting numbers (53% from the field, 46% from 3) that would make Stephen Curry proud, on their way to handing Missouri men’s basketball a 69-59 loss in the Tigers’ SEC home opener.
Three-point defense was a strength for the Tigers entering the game, as they had held opponents to just 25.9% shooting from behind the arc, the fifth-best mark in the nation. It didn’t translate against the Volunteers, who made 11 3-pointers in the game, the highest amount Missouri has allowed all season.
“With the turnovers they still made shots,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “They made big shots, they made big 3s. And again we normally do a great job defending the 3-point line and it just didn’t happen tonight.”
With Missouri’s preseason All-SEC center Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. declared out indefinably before Tuesday’s game with a stress fracture in his left foot, Martin’s team knew it would need production from top to bottom of its roster.
Martin played 11 players within the game’s first 10 minutes. Freshman forward Tray Jackson, who didn’t get off the bench against Kentucky, scored nine second-half points in just nine minutes to keep the Tigers in it after the Vols stretched their lead to 10 early in the second half. Jackson finished with a career-high 11 points to lead the team.
Martin praised the freshman’s performance and pointed to him being a little winded as a reason he didn’t play more, something Jackson himself echoed postgame.
Both Missouri and Tennessee entered the game with much better defenses than offenses, so perhaps it was not surprising that the game got off to a particularly ugly start. The two teams combined for 20 first-half turnovers (11 for Tennessee, nine for Missouri). Six travels were called within the first 11 minutes.
The Vols got off to a hot start shooting the basketball and rode that to a 32-28 halftime lead.
Mitchell Smith chipped in with 10 points, the only other Tiger in double figures, and also nailed two big 3s to keep the game within striking distance after Tennessee stretched its lead to 10 early in the second half.
Entering the season, Evansville transfer Dru Smith was widely proclaimed as an impact player for Missouri. But in the absence of Tilmon, Smith didn’t do enough. The junior point guard fouled out with 5:04 to play having scored just six points and dishing four assists. The Tigers were outscored 13-6 from that point on and struggled to put together good possessions on offense in his absence.
“I think we kind of got out of whack for a minute (after Dru fouled out) before we really settled back in,” Mitchell Smith acknowledged.
The offensive struggles aren’t new: Missouri has allowed opponents to score 60 or more in six games this season, losing all of them. If Missouri’s defense can’t put together a great performance, the Tigers can’t win a shootout.
Missouri was ahead 53-50 with 6:41 left in the game. By the time the Tigers scored again, they were down eight with just four minutes to play thanks to untimely turnovers and a personal 8-0 run from Vols guard Santiago Vescovi, a December addition from Uruguay. A couple of missed shots around the rim later and the game was over.
It’s a game Missouri will feel it let slip away.
The Tigers struggled to contain Kentucky big man Nick Richards in their last outing, with Tilmon playing just eight minutes. There wasn’t just one Vol player that was a problem for Missouri on Tuesday night. Six Tennessee players scored during the game and all reached double figures.
The loss drops Missouri to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in the SEC. Tilmon being out hurts, sure. But Missouri is used to playing without him due to his frequent struggle to stay out of foul trouble.
Tennessee was also missing its best player and didn’t seem to skip a beat. The Volunteers had lost four of their last five, three by double-digits. That didn’t matter Tuesday.
Missouri entered SEC play in the bubble conversation. A home game against a Lamonte Turner-less Tennessee was a game Missouri needed if it wants to reach its preseason goal of making the NCAA Tournament, a goal that looks less realistic as the weeks go by. Now the Tigers will likely have to steal a game somewhere else down the line.
Florida coming to Columbia on Saturday night looms even larger now. With two road games to follow, winning at Mizzou Arena against a talented Gators team that is coming off wins against Alabama and South Carolina almost seems a necessity.
“ It’s big. I mean we’ve got a good team coming in Florida,” Mitchell Smith said. “That would be a great bounce-back win for us coming up.”
The Tigers and Gators tip at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Impact of Tilmon’s injury
Martin said Tilmon got a second opinion on his foot because he was still feeling discomfort. An MRI revealed a stress fracture in his left foot, not the right foot that had limited him against Illinois and Kentucky and forced him to sit out against Chicago State. Missouri put him in a walking boot and he will be out indefinitely. Martin declined to provide any update besides that.
Despite Tilmon’s production being down this season, his loss will hamper an already struggling Missouri offense.
“You don’t have a consistent presence, where at least you can throw the ball down to a big body,” Martin said. “Regardless of his stats on the floor, he comes with a reputation. Even with the foul situation, the struggles, you still have to identify him on the floor. He’s a guy that’s a presence. There’s a scouting report, there’s a game plan how to go against him. Now there’s 10-plus points, they double the post and other things that you don’t get, and you have to work and continue to get better and find other ways to score the ball.”