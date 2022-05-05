You can never have too many edge rushers, and Missouri just picked up another one out of the transfer portal. DJ Coleman, who transferred from FCS Jacksonville State, committed to Missouri on Thursday.
Coleman should be eligible to contribute to the Tigers in 2022. The Athletic ranked him as the seventh-best player remaining in the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pound DE from Atlanta had a decorated career at Jacksonville State, wrecking his way through the Ohio Valley Conference. Coleman was named to the Stats Perform FCS All-American Second Team in Fall 2020/Spring 2021, as well as the All-OVC first team defense.
In that two-part season, Coleman totaled nine sacks, which led the OVC and was second in all of FCS. He also racked up 54 total tackles, 12 for loss, and 13 QB hits. This past season, Coleman’s sack numbers were down with three but he still totaled 55 tackles with 5.5 for loss.
Coleman joins a crowded DE room, one with two returning starters in Trajan Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire. He’ll also have to compete with UNC transfer Tyrone Hopper, veteran Cannon York, redshirt sophomore Johnny Walker, Jr. and a gallery of redshirt freshman for reps, which means Missouri has built good depth at the position.