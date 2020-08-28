Missouri football canceled practice Friday to “focus on the current state of our country”, according to a team statement.
The team released a statement Friday evening saying thatpractice was canceled by the team with the support of coaches. Coaches and players also shared the statement on social media.
We are relentless in our pursuit of equality for all. pic.twitter.com/gxYyEn1XQs— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 28, 2020
“We desire to use our platform as college student-athletes to shed light on the injustices that are plaguing our country, and to help promote CHANGE!” the statement said. “We refuse to ignore racism and police brutality."
“We are in the process of fostering change within our community by continuously bringing awareness to the importance of every single American, and to implement change in our government, law enforcement (local and state), and youth.”
The team was scheduled to practice from 3:15 p.m. to 5:05, the final afternoon practice before a Saturday morning scrimmage to end the second week of fall camp. The scrimmage will now take place Sunday with a practice scheduled for Saturday.
The team’s scheduled media availability after practice was canceled. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz and players Markell Utsey and Kobie Whiteside will speak to the media after tomorrow's practice.
Friday is the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington lead by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and multiple schools from around the country participated in movements.
The Mississippi football team did not practice to protest racial injustice and police brutality. Oklahoma marched to the university’s Unity Garden before coach Lincoln Riley gave a speech to the team. The team also took a 57-second moment of silence to honor the 57-year anniversary of the March on Washington led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Kansas athletes held a march on campus Friday with coach Les Mile and athletic director Jeff Long in attendance. Thursday, Mississippi State football players did not practice and Kentucky had a team walkout in support of social justice.
“In the spirit of Dr. King’s dream, we will continue developing a comprehensive plan and we will stand side-by-side as brother’s from all races, backgrounds, and religions in our relentless pursuit of equality for all," concluded the MU player's statement.