Eliah Drinkwitz’s introduction to Southeastern Conference football will come on Saturday, but he began game week with a commitment from tight end Max Whisner Monday night.
Whisner, a three-star tight end from Lee’s Summit High School, is the first player to commit to Missouri in the 2022 class. He chose the Tigers after narrowing his top three down to Missouri, Arkansas and Nebraska. He is listed at 6-foot-6 according to Rivals, a college sports recruiting website.
Rivals lists Whisner is the second-ranked tight end in the state and No. 14 overall player. Whisner, a two-sport athlete at Lee’s Summit, the same high school Drew Lock attended, announced an offer from Missouri on July 13.
Missouri has two tight end commits in the 2021 class with Ryan Hoerstkamp from in-state and Gavin McKay out of Tennessee.