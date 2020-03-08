After tweeting his signature commitment graphic on Sunday afternoon, Eliah Drinkwitz picked up two players, one from the 2020 class and another from the 2021 class.
His first pickup was Connor Tollison, an offensive lineman from Jackson, Missouri. The three-star commit had offers from Alabama, Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas A&M among others.
Tollison is the No. 60 offensive linemen in his class according to 247sports. He took a visit to Missouri over the weekend and also took visits to Nebraska and Oklahoma earlier this year.
He joins Mekhi Wingo and Gavin McKay as players that have pledged to the Tigers in the 2021 class.
Daniel Hawthorne, a 2020 long snapper from Louisiana also announced his commitment on Sunday. He was originally committed to LSU before flipping to the Tigers.
He was offered by Missouri as a preferred walk-on.