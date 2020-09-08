The South End Zone begins to fill (copy)

The south end zone begins to fill with people Sept. 7, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. Students will be able to purchase Missouri football tickets on a single-game basis this season, according to a team spokesperson.

 Daniel Shular/Missourian

Missouri football will have students at Memorial Stadium this fall, but the exact number will be determined when public ticket sales are completed. Tickets will be available on a single-game basis, an athletic department spokesperson told the Missourian on Tuesday.

The school is holding tickets for students, and more details will follow, the spokesperson said. Athletic director Jim Sterk told reporters July 30 that there most likely would be tickets available for season ticket holders and students this season.

That day, Sterk also said that the school was targeting a 20% capacity range at Memorial Stadium. It also planned to look at county regulations, and Sterk said it would be recommended that fans wear masks.

In an email to an athletic spokesperson, the Missourian asked if they could confirm whether the following guidelines would apply:

  • Leaving four seats (6 feet) between you and others around you.
  • No sitting in an aisle seat.
  • Leave an empty row directly in front and behind you.
  • Only sit with individuals who are in your immediate household.
  • Masks are required.

“More or less all are right,” the spokesperson said in an email. “…There would be 6 feet between one group and another group.”

The spokesperson said that there will be more information on stadium ticketing and guidelines at the end of the week.

