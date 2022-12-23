 Skip to main content
Missouri football walks the plank in Gasparilla Bowl

issouri football came into Friday's Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Wake Forest looking for its first bowl win since the 2014 Citrus Bowl, but the Tigers came away with a 27-17 loss, dropping their record to 6-7 to close out the season. Missouri faced injuries on the offensive line and defense, as well as having players enter the transfer portal and prepare for the NFL draft ahead of the bowl game. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman won Gasparilla Bowl MVP in his last game for the Demon Deacons, and Wake Forest improved to 8-5. Missouri football now shifts its focus to the 2023 season.
Will Towns and Logan Muckey line up for a kickoff

Wake Forest’s Will Towns and Missouri’s Logan Muckey line up for a kickoff Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Tigers lost 27-17 to the Demon Deacons.
Brady Cook looks to pass

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks to pass Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Cook made connections with a number of receivers early then struggled late for MU.
Luther Burden runs with the ball

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs with the ball Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Brady Cook runs the ball (copy)

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scrambles inside the 5-yard line Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Tigers fell 27-17 to Wake Forest.
Josh Landry celebrates

Missouri defensive lineman Josh Landry celebrates after a stop Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Mitchell Walters heads to the locker room

Missouri offensive lineman Mitchell Walters heads to the locker room Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla. Walters, a former starter, was forced back into action after Connor Wood and Connor Tollison went down with injuries. He, Drake Heismeyer and the other replacements struggled with penalties in the 27-17 loss to Wake Forest.
Sean Koetting kicks the ball

Missouri kicker and punter Sean Koetting kicks off Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Missouri fans brave the cold to cheer

Luther Burden gets into an argument

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III gets into an argument with several Wake Forest players Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Wake Forest players begin to celebrate their win

Wake Forest players begin to celebrate their win in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Demon Deacons won 27-17.

Photos by Maria Schneider.

