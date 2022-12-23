Missouri football walks the plank in Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri offensive lineman Mitchell Walters heads to the locker room Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla. Walters, a former starter, was forced back into action after Connor Wood and Connor Tollison went down with injuries. He, Drake Heismeyer and the other replacements struggled with penalties in the 27-17 loss to Wake Forest.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks to pass Friday during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Cook made connections with a number of receivers early then struggled late for MU.
issouri football came into Friday's Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Wake Forest looking for its first bowl win since the 2014 Citrus Bowl, but the Tigers came away with a 27-17 loss, dropping their record to 6-7 to close out the season. Missouri faced injuries on the offensive line and defense, as well as having players enter the transfer portal and prepare for the NFL draft ahead of the bowl game. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman won Gasparilla Bowl MVP in his last game for the Demon Deacons, and Wake Forest improved to 8-5. Missouri football now shifts its focus to the 2023 season.