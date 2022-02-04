Missouri gymnastics loses to Florida while setting program record

Missouri's gymnastics meet was already over.
Florida's Leah Clapper sealed a Gator victory on the beam with just a slim margin needed to push her team to victory over No. 11 Missouri, and the team celebrated its victory for a moment while the Tigers prepared for their final performance. As Missouri's Amari Celestine started her first few dance elements, the Gators gathered around the corner of the floor right next to the tumbling freshman. Both teams, in unison, cheered on Celestine as she stuck her final landing to the roar of the Hearnes Center crowd and the rushing of her teammates.
Celestine had just put the finishing touches on the greatest night of gymnastics in Missouri history.
Despite losing to No. 4 Florida (7-0, 4-0 SEC) 197.775 - 197.650, the Tigers (5-2, 0-2) set a program record in points on the back of stellar performances up and down its lineup. Sienna Schreiber put up a career high 39.550 all-around score and Hannah McCrary and Alisa Sheremeta each set personal bests during the Tigers' crucial floor event.
This marks Missouri's second league loss of the season, but its fourth consecutive outing with an improvement in the scoresheet.
Separated by only 0.15 points going into the fourth event, the Gators started strong with back to back 9.925 performances, which Missouri failed to match. Feeling comfortable, the Gators then slacked with their next couple performances and allowed Missouri to gain ground with McCrary's (9.5) and Sheremeta's (9.925) career high performances.
The two teams then traded blows, applying pressure to the other with a string of five consecutive scores above 9.9, including Celestine's routine. Along with Schreiber, Celestine and Sheremeta were the greatest contributors for the Tigers, combining for four total routines above 9.9.
The biggest area of change for the Tigers came on their dismounts, as they were consistently sticking their landings and it showed in the scorebook. This was an improvement from Missouri's meet against Kentucky, in which it were approaching their routines very aggressively and were missing that consistency.
Trinity Thomas, who won the all-around title with a 39.750, and Leanne Wong, who registered two 9.95s on the floor and bars, led the Gators in the winning effort.
While the Gators won the meet, they barely exceeded their season average and will likely gain little ground in the rankings while the Tigers will advance further up the rankings in spite of the loss. Missouri started off hot on the vault and kept improving as the meet went on, exceeding its previous total in every event. This improvement culminated in a 49.600 score on the floor to end the meet on the back of four consecutive 9.9 routines.
The performance Friday came from a team which failed to eclipse 197 points in all of the 2020-21 season. The Tigers continue their SEC campaign with a matchup on the road against Auburn at 8 p.m. Friday.