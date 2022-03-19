Missouri gymnastics rode a strong beam and floor performance to victory in the first session of the SEC Championships on Saturday, defeating Kentucky, Arkansas and Georgia with a 196.875 score. The score was the team's highest championship score.
The Tigers stood apart from the pack on the beam, keeping their composure on a balance beam that plagued every team that set foot on it. Missouri fared the best, scoring a 49.25 as a lineup; the next highest total was Kentucky's 48.875.
This was not due to the talent of any of the other teams, but the conditions of the match. Resting on platforms rather than the floor of the Alabama gym, the beam had an added bounciness that lowered the team scores dramatically.
On the beam, Georgia registered two falls; Kentucky recorded one and Arkansas couldn't manage a score above 9.875. Both the Wildcats and the Razorbacks were strong in their other three events, but the Tigers' edge on the beam gave them the advantage to win the afternoon session.
Junior Sienna Schreiber led Missouri on beam by the event-winning 9.5 routine. Schreiber anchored the beam lineup's comeback performance in the second rotation. She tied Kentucky's Raena Worley for the all-around title with a 39.450.
The Tigers also claimed the vault title with Jocelyn Moore's 9.95 anchoring performance in the final rotation, securing a fifth place finish. Following the conclusion of the afternoon session, Missouri still stood a chance of stealing another spot ahead of the four teams in the evening session.
The meet saw lower scores across the board, with no team in the afternoon session eclipsing their season average. Though the conditions of the meet were factors, the teams also suffered at the hands of the doubled judges. Instead of a two-panel judging, each event had a four-judge panel to catch even more mistakes.
This was made even more apparent by the evening session, when the elite teams of the SEC also felt the chokehold of the meet. While Florida and Alabama competed for the championship trophy, LSU faltered early and gave way to Missouri for a fourth place finish, scoring just 196.725 points. Auburn also scored below its season average, held back by a lackluster beam routine.
Florida took the trophy, scoring 198.200 points led by Trinity Thomas' 39.825 in the all around.
Though they wouldn't claim an individual title on the floor, it was the Tigers' best event of the night and pushed them ahead of Arkansas in the third rotation. Freshman Amari Celestine's event-finishing 9.925 helped Missouri, pacing the floor lineup, as well as a series of solid performances by the entire lineup. Moore scored a 9.9 in the routine before Celestine, Schreiber and seniors Alisa Sheremeta and Hannah McCrary each scored above a 9.825.
The Tigers will get seeded for regionals March 22, at which point they will learn where they travel to compete in the regionals. The regional will take place from March 30 to April 2, divided into two rounds and a final competition.