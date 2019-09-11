Veteran kicker and punter Tucker McCann will be gone at the end of the season, but Missouri head coach Barry Odom may have landed his potential successor.
Three-star kicker and punter recruit Harrison Mevis, the No. 2 kicker in the class of 2020, committed to Missouri Wednesday night, announcing his intention to join the Tigers via Twitter.
100% Committed! Once a Tiger, always a Tiger🐯! #GoTigers @CoachHillMizzou @Coach_Odom @CJheinz34 @MizzouFootball @mevisthekicker @tigerfbcoach @WarsawTigerFB @KohlsKicking @Coach_Radke @Coach_Gardener @MizzouShowMe pic.twitter.com/3TbTwFl24f— Harrison Mevis (@kickerhmevis6) September 11, 2019
Mevis, who hails from Warsaw, Indiana, stands at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds and has been selected to the Under Armor All-American in 2020. The kicker, also ranked the No. 10 punter in his class, received a five-star rating in kicking and punting from the Kohl's Professional Camp, which has produced some of the top special team players in the nation.
Before Missouri offered him on Tuesday, Mevis had also received offers from Army and Washington State.
Mevis is the Tigers' 15th commitment for 2020 and the first from the state of Indiana since Brandon Lee committed to Missouri in 2013.