Missouri redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jack Buford has entered the transfer portal, the St. Louis native announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.
Buford opted out of the 2020 season in September, but later opted back in and eventually appeared in two games: Nov. 21 at South Carolina and Nov. 28 against Vanderbilt.
A four-star class of 2019 recruit out of Lutheran North High School, Buford chose Missouri over offers from Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma and Minnesota, among others.
Missouri has lost three offensive linemen this offseason with eligibility remaining. Redshirt junior Larry Borom declared for the NFL Draft in December, and sophomore Thalen Robinson transferred to Southern Methodist University in late January. Missouri adds only two new offensive linemen next season with Oklahoma transfer EJ Ndoma-Ogar and class of 2021 recruit Connor Tollison.
The Tigers begin spring practice Feb. 28.