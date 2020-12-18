Missouri’s cornerbacks know that they will be busy against Mississippi State’s air raid offense. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. called it “redemption week” for a defense that allowed 49 or more points in back-to-back games.
“You know you have a chance,” Rakestraw said. “They’re going to throw the ball. It’s just a chance for the team to get some interceptions and the D-line to get some sacks. It’s just an opportunity for everybody to eat.”
Entering its final regular-season game of 2020, Mississippi State’s offensive identity is clear: The Bulldogs are going to pass the football. They’ve rushed for 209 yards this season, 771 fewer than Vanderbilt, which ranks No. 13 in the Southeastern Conference in that category. Mississippi State carries the ball an average of 16 times per game, last in the SEC by a substantial margin, and averages just 1.43 yards per rush.
After allowing 316 yards on the ground last week against Georgia, Missouri’s run defense won’t have as much of a challenge this week. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said that Mississippi State supplements its offense with tunnel screens to try to slow an opponent’s pass rush.
“We’re going to have to be different,” Drinkwitz said. “We can’t put in a new defensive scheme this week, that’s just not possible. We have to go out there and make some tweaks to what we do and rush the passer, affect the quarterback, hold up in our coverages and tackle in space.”
Missouri’s defense will rely on true freshmen Rakestraw and Jaylon Carlies at the starting cornerback position as Jarvis Ware remains out with an injury. Rakestraw won one of the starting spots out of fall camp, and Carlies has been a contributor for the Missouri defense throughout the season.
“It’s kind of hard to think those two guys are freshmen,” linebacker Nick Bolton said. “They came in with the mindset that they wanted to play early.”
Safety Tyree Gillespie will also be out, and Drinkwitz said “pretty much” the entire defensive line is questionable for Saturday. That includes Trajan Jeffcoat, Chris Turner, Kobie Whiteside and Markell Utsey, all of whom have played significant snaps for Missouri.
“It’s fortunate that we’re playing a heavy pass (offense), because I don’t think we could sit in the trenches this week with as beat up as we are,” Drinkwitz said.
Mississippi State has more pass attempts and completions than any team in the conference, and it’s not particularly close.
“I’m pretty sure that would get all DBs excited,” Carlies said. “But that just also tells me I have to always stay alert, because you never know what’s coming. I can’t take a play off expecting them to run.”
Although Stanford transfer K.J. Costello began the season as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, true freshman Will Rogers has since taken over the job. He has completed more than 70% of his passes for seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Drinkwitz called Mississippi State’s system the “purest form of the spread offense” because it uses about four or five concepts and is committed to throwing the football at a high level.
“You can just tell that offensively they’re hitting their stride,” Drinkwitz said.
Although Missouri is focused on Saturday’s opponent, it’s hard not to wonder what will follow. As schools like Pittsburgh and Boston College opted out of playing in a bowl game, it is possible that others will follow. Drinkwitz said Sunday that Missouri talked about a potential bowl game, and that it wasn’t really a discussion. He said that not playing in the postseason last year played a role in their aspirations.
“We’re going bowling,” Drinkwitz said. “Absolutely this season has been difficult on our guys, it’s been difficult on our staff, but it’s a tribute to how much they love this game. They love the brotherhood and the people in that locker room, and they love Mizzou. We’re football players, and (if) you get another opportunity to play the game of football, we’re absolutely going to take advantage of it.”
Although Missouri could be heading to a bowl game, it’s possible that it might not bring its full roster. Drinkwitz said he asked his assistant coaches and players to remain committed to the team through Saturday.
Bolton, who is a projected first or second-round NFL Draft pick, declined to comment regarding whether he would play in a bowl game and said he was focused on Saturday. Offensive lineman Larry Borom also declined to say if he had any conversations about entering the draft. Wide receiver Keke Chism is taking it “day by day” and hinted that he would play in a bowl game.
Each player stressed the importance of closing out the regular season with a victory.
“We want to finish,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s important for us to finish.”