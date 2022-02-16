Missouri's men's and women's swim and dive teams competed in the second day of the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. After a solid start Tuesday, the Tigers came up big Wednesday, finishing top eight in multiple events.
The women's team picked up Missouri's first top three finish of the meet. Megan Keil, Sarah Thompson, Amy Feddersen and Sierra Smith finished third in the women's 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute, 27.41 seconds. The men's team had a strong showing in the 200 free relay as well with Kevin Hammer, William Whittington, Alex Moore and Kyle Leach finishing seventh with a time of 1:17.46.
In the men's 200 individual medley Danny Kovac finished fourth with a time of 1:43.27, Missouri's first top eight placement in an individual event.
In the women's 50 free Thompson finished fifth with a time of 21.94, and Keil finished eighth with a time of 22.04.
Missouri's men's dive team also competed Tuesday. In the 1 meter, Takuto Endo finished 12th with a score of 302.55. Carlo Lopez placed 16th with a score of 280.60.
The third day of events will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Stephens softball drops both legs of doubleheader against Saint Mary
Stephens softball (0-2) got off to a rocky start to its 2022 campaign, dropping its opening doubleheader against Saint Mary at Battle on Wednesday.
In both contests, the Stars fell in early holes as the Spires scored runs in bunches in the first half of the game. In the opening contest, Saint Mary scored 10 runs by the end of the fourth, and in the second, it scored eight.
The top performers for the Stars on Wednesday were Lyndsey Hood, who went 3-6 with a pair of runs scored and Anabel Throckmorton, who recorded 2 RBI and went 3-7 at the plate.
Stephens will seek its first win in a doubleheader against Briar Cliff with first pitch at noon Friday in Columbia..