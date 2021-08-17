After practice Monday, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said offensive lineman Javon Foster arrived at camp “like a different person” from last year. Foster, a redshirt junior who played in nine games last year, knew why.
“I felt like this summer I just put my head down and just worked,” Foster said. “That’s all I was trying to do, just work. Felt like I got a lot better, and we’re gonna see what happens.”
Foster is one of several candidates for starting spots on the offensive line with the season just more than two weeks away. He has mostly played on the left side of the line. Hyrin White and Connor Wood are in a battle for a spot on the right side.
Drinkwitz’s plan for the line has always been to play the top five performers, regardless of position. Freshman Connor Tollison took reps at center Monday after spending most of camp at tackle. Wood has also seen action at multiple spots, Drinkwitz said.
With that said, the starting center spot was for all intents and purposes decided when Michael Maietti announced he would return for one more year at Missouri in December. Maietti started all 10 games in the middle for the Tigers last season. Returning captain Case Cook is also, barring injury, very likely to start at guard.
“As a whole, as a group of five, whatever group we roll out there, we’re playing good football,” Cook said. “Good, clean football, mistake-free. Obviously there’s mistakes going to be out there because it’s camp, it happens. But we’re playing with effort, playing hard, playing clean football, which is almost crazy to say, that it’s been a long time since I’ve seen something like that from a group in camp.”
Burden decommits from Oklahoma
East St. Louis receiver Luther Burden decommitted from Oklahoma on Tuesday, announcing his decision via Twitter.
Burden, the No. 1 wideout in the class of 2022, originally committed to the Sooners last October. Missouri was in his top five, along with Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia. According to 247 Sports, he participated in a camp at Ole Miss in June.
He visited Missouri on Aug. 3, one of several trips he has reportedly made to Columbia this summer.
Several current Tigers tweeted about Burden in the wake of his decommitment. Receiver Mookie Cooper, also from the St. Louis area, tweeted “Little Luther” with the eyes emoji. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw and defensive lineman Arden Walker have also referenced Burden.
Drinkwitz has had success in East St. Louis in the first 20 months of his tenure at Missouri. Class of 2021 Quarterback Tyler Macon is now on campus after committing in May 2020, and receiver Dominic Lovett of the same class flipped his commitment from Arizona State in December.
In five games in his junior season, Burden had 35 receptions for 747 yards and five touchdowns.
MU announces changes for upcoming season
After a yearlong absence, Tiger Town will return for the upcoming football season, Missouri athletics announced Tuesday.
It will be set up between two spaces near Memorial Stadium, one on the west lawn of the Hearnes Center, and another on the corner of Stadium Boulevard and Mick Deaver Memorial Drive. Food trucks will be present, and fans will be able to purchase beer.
MU also announced plans to allow essential workers, health care workers and first responders into Memorial Stadium for free for the Tigers’ Sept. 4 opener against Central Michigan through the new Hometown Heroes initiative.
“Over the past year-and-a-half and throughout their careers, Hometown Heroes have served our Missouri community tirelessly,” a release said. “These individuals have worked countless hours and days while constantly facing new challenges. The Hometown Heroes initiative is one small way for Mizzou Athletics to thank those who keep our community going each day.”