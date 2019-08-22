Missouri Orthopaedic Institute is hosting a free sports injury clinic for middle school and high school athletes on Saturday mornings, beginning Aug. 31.
If middle school and high school student-athletes get injured or experience aches and pains after games, the institute encourages parents to take them to the clinic.
The clinics are staffed by an expert sports medicine physician and offer X-rays, physical exams and diagnoses of sports injuries.
Walk-in morning clinics will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday, from Aug. 31 through Nov. 9 at the institute. The institute also educates student-athletes on how to prevent common injuries that can occur during practice or games.
In an interview with The Closers on KFRU, Jacob Linn, the new supervisor of MU Health Care's Human Performance Institute, spoke about how athletes can take care of themselves by staying hydrated and taking breaks throughout their workouts.
