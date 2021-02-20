Almost a month removed from their first meeting this season, Missouri and Florida find themselves in very similar situations.
Since their Jan. 28 matchup, each team has only notched one win and both go into Sunday’s game at Mizzou Arena on two-game losing streaks. Both recently have been without top contributors. Aijha Blackwell missed Missouri’s loss against Georgia with a foot injury and Florida’s leading scorer Lavender Briggs missed the Gators’ past two games with a knee injury.
The Gators (10-10, 3-9 Southeastern Conference) will be without Briggs for the rest of the season due to her injury. However, Missouri (7-9, 3-8 SEC) will have Blackwell back for the rematch. After missing the Tigers’ loss to Georgia, coach Robin Pingeton said Blackwell is practicing and her condition has improved thanks to the rest. With Blackwell averaging 13.5 points and 11.1 rebounds, the Tigers should benefit from having her back on the court.
Blackwell played a massive role in Missouri’s 61-58 victory over Florida in January, putting up 14 points and 16 rebounds. The Jan. 28 matchup was highly defensive, with both teams uncharacteristically struggling to get shots to fall. Florida’s 58 points were the Gators’ second-lowest total in a game this season, and the normally efficient Tigers shot 33.3% from the field.
The big difference makers were free throws and turnovers. Florida’s offense had no problem getting to the free-throw line, attempting 25 free throws, but once the Gators got there they only shot 48%.
The Tigers shot closer to their season average on free throws, but they only turned the ball over seven times. The Tigers have averaged 15.4 turnovers this season, and that outlier proved to be critical in a game decided by just three points.
Briggs was Florida’s leading scorer in the first match-up, putting up 19 points and 11 rebounds. Without Briggs, Florida will be depending on senior guard Kiara Smith to carry the offense. Smith put up 14 points in that game but had her worst shooting performance on the season, going 4 of17 from the field and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line.
For the Tigers to pull off the regular-season sweep of Florida, they’re going to need to continue their efficient shooting. Missouri has moved past its short shooting slump and needs its shooters to be on point once again. With Blackwell back, the offense should be more in sync than it was against Georgia. While a repeat performance of the first matchup is unlikely, Missouri will hope to replicate the ball control it showed. If the Tigers can keep up their efficient shooting and hold onto the ball, they should be in a position to win against the Gators.
The Gators need to do the little things right. Florida can’t afford to miss more than half of its free throws again. And without Briggs in the lineup, the Gators need someone to step up as a bona fide second option to Smith.
Guards Danielle Rainey and Nina Rickards showed they could step up in Florida’s loss to Kentucky on Monday, with the duo scoring 20 and 19 points, respectively. But both players followed that up with single-digit point totals against Alabama. Florida will need at least one of them to shine to get the win.
The Tigers will look to get their first home conference win of the season after starting 0-5 at home against SEC opponents. Missouri could change that at 1 p.m. Sunday and give Shannon Dufficy, Shug Dickson and Nadia Green a Senior Day victory. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.