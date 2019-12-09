Even during a five-game losing streak that ravaged the second half of Missouri football’s 2019 season, the defense often held its own against some imposing opponents.
Two players were recognized for that Monday. Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott were both named to the Associated Press All-SEC first-team. Twenty-eight writers vote on the teams.
Bolton stepped up to finish a standout sophomore season after his fellow linebacker Cale Garrett had a season-ending pectoral injury against Troy. Bolton led the SEC with 107 tackles. He also tallied nine tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, one touchdown and an SEC-leading 74 solo tackles.
Bolton was also Missouri football’s 2019 recipient of SEC scholar athlete honors, with a 3.49 GPA.
Elliott finished the season with 44 tackles and a team-leading 10 tackles for loss, including three sacks. Elliott declared for the 2020 NFL Draft last week, choosing to forgo his senior season at MU.
Bolton and Elliott were Missouri’s only representatives on the All-SEC teams. Mississippi State and Tennessee also had two selections. Only Arkansas (one), Vanderbilt (none) and Ole Miss (none) had fewer.