NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There’s no place like home, especially when you’re the Missouri Tigers.
The team that played in Nashville on Saturday looked like anything but the one that rolled through opponents for five straight home games.
The offense couldn’t move the ball consistently.
The defense failed to make crucial stops.
Special teams even struggled.
And the Tigers racked up 12 penalties.
Because of different struggles at different times in all three phases, the No. 22-ranked Tigers dropped their second of two road games this season, a 21-14 loss to Vanderbilt. They lost 37-31 at Wyoming to start the season.
Missouri falls to 5-2 on the year.
The Tigers didn't give up nearly as many spirit-crushing plays against Vanderbilt, nor make as many offensive mistakes, as they did against Wyoming back on Aug. 31. Few things went terribly wrong for Missouri, but few things went terribly well either.
For most of the first half, there were no momentum-shifting turnovers. No deep passes. No defense-gashing runs. Just a game that sputtered along with a hollow feel for the Tigers.
Hollow, because a look at the stats for individual Tigers doesn't indicate that anything was all that amiss. A look at the list of contributors in the first half mirrored many of the same people who had stepped up for the Tigers during their five-game home winning streak.
Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam made a spectacular catch, as he often does. Specialist Tucker McCann boomed punts, as he often does. Defenders Nick Bolton, Josh Bledsoe and Jordan Elliott made bone-crunching, highlight plays, as they often do.
But somehow, Missouri found itself trailing heading into halftime, unlike the way they've entered the midway break through much of the season. In fact, the Tigers hadn't trailed at halftime since the loss to Wyoming in the season opener.
Missouri went three-and-out in three of their seven offensive drives in the first half. The Commodores struggled offensively for much of the first half, too. The Tigers kept the Vanderbilt offense from gaining its first first down until about midway through the first quarter.
Tucker McCann missed a field goal in the first quarter, but it appeared there was no great harm done. The game remained scoreless heading into the second quarter.
Then Vanderbilt started to find success on offense.
A 21-yard run from quarterback Mo Hasan set up Ke’Shawn Vaughn for a one-yard touchdown, scoring the first points of the game and giving Vanderbilt a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers responded on the next drive with an Okwuegbunam touchdown in the back of the end zone, but that was the best moment the Tigers had for the rest of the half.
The two offenses returned to their sputtering ways on the next two drives. Vanderbilt, however, didn’t stay dormant for long.
With about two minutes left in the first half, on the first play of a Vanderbilt drive, several Missouri defenders bit hard on a screen pass. Sixty-one yards later, Vaughn arrived in the end zone to give the Commodores a 14-7 lead.
Missouri couldn’t respond in the final drive of the first half or the first drive of the second half. On that first drive of the third quarter, Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant almost threw an interception along the sideline.
One drive later, he threw an actual one.
Bryant tried to hit Okwuegbunam in the end zone in double coverage, but defensive back Allan George emerged with the ball.
Still, the game was far from over for the Tigers. At least not yet, not in the third quarter. Especially after two plays that could have changed the game.
Hasan had to leave the game after a hit to the head from Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie. The hit, which happened when Hasan went into a slide, earned Gillespie a targeting call and an ejection.
Riley Neal replaced Hasan, and he couldn’t have asked for a worse start. Missouri linebacker Cameron Wilkins picked off Neal’s first pass and returned it to the Vanderbilt six yard line. The Tigers scored on the next play, and tied the game with a Larry Rountree rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.
But the Commodores weren’t done on offense, and Neal wasn’t ready to let the interception define his game. Midway through the third quarter, Neal hit Cam Johnson for a 21-yard touchdown in which Missouri cornerback Jarvis Ware failed to make an initial tackle and Johnson made Martez Manuel, Gillespie’s replacement, miss.
With the passing touchdown, Vanderbilt took a 21-14 lead with 8:57 left.
Missouri looked to be in a prime position to respond as it moved down the field on the next drive, helped by multiple Vanderbilt penalties. But the Tigers offense sputtered again in Commodores territory, and McCann missed his second field goal attempt of the game.
Next up, the Tigers have another road game in Kentucky next Saturday.