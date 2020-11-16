The Battle Line Rivalry will get an early start as Missouri hosts Arkansas at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 28.
Missouri is 4-1 since the two schools began meeting in the SEC and remains undefeated at home in those matchups. While this matchup is typically held as the final regular season game of the year for both teams, this year is different. Missouri will travel to Mississippi State and host Vanderbilt and, potentially even, Georgia later this season.
The game will take place the weekend after Thanksgiving, which is the same weekend the two teams have met in the previous years.
It will be the first time that former Missouri coach and now Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom faces his old school.
LSU will play Arkansas at 11 a.m. and Missouri heads to Columbia, South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.