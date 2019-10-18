Missouri's Julia Cisernos scored her career-high seventh goal of the season on a penalty kick, but it was not enough and the Tigers lost in Lexington 2-1 to Kentucky (6-8-2). 

In the 64th minute after a handball in the box, Grace Kitts stepped up to take the penalty for the Tigers (7-7-1). The junior midfielder employed a little trickery, dropping the ball off to Cisernos who smashed it into the net. 

Missouri was already behind 2-0 though, behind a brace from Kentucky's Marissa Bosco, who scored a goal in each half. Tigers' goalkeeper Gillian Schulte, a Columbia native, made her first career appearance as Peyton Bauman was again out with an illness. 

The Tigers next host Alabama on Oct. 24 in Columbia and will wrap up their final week of the season against Texas A&M three days later. 

  Spring 2018 sports reporter. I am a sophomore studying business and sports journalism

