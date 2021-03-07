Something changed for Missouri softballwhen the clock struck noon Sunday.
It spent the morning having a ball, scoring a season high in runs and ripping apart Louisiana-Monroe in a 20-0 five-innings win.
Then, as if a spell had been lifted, the Tigers' time was up with no glass slipper (or mitt) to save them. Missouri starter Jordan Weber got a single out in her first loss of the season, giving up three runs on two homers to the only four batters she faced.
The Tigers offered no challenge to OU, managing two hits in the five innings of their 11-0 loss . They end the Courtyard Marriott Tournament 3-2.
Missouri had 18 hits over the course of its dismantling of ULM. Five of them were home runs, two of which came from Cayla Kessinger. She moved into sole possession of ninth place all-time for the Tigers with 28 homers.
Two more came from Riley Frizell. Frizell has nine at-bats on the season after Sunday’s games, three of which have been homers. All but two Missouri players who came to the plate at least reached base via a walk.
If only some of that offense could have carried over to the afternoon rematch against the Sooners.
After being held to three hits in a 5-2 loss Saturday, the hope would have been to improve on that result the second time around. Instead, the Tigers were blanked by OU starter Shannon Saile, while the rest of the Sooners lineup caught up to the trio of Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen and Jocelyn Alo that carried them Saturday.
Grace Lyons, Taylon Snow and Jayda Coleman in particular added their bats to the other three. They went a combined 7 for 9, getting two homers from Coleman. Jennings added two homers herself, and Hansen tacked on another. It was Hansen’s that drove Weber out of the game before the first inning was over.
Saile, meanwhile, has now gone 21 innings this season without giving up a run. To Missouri’s credit, the two hits it grabbed were one more than any of the previous seven opponents she faced.
The Tigers will have to focus on the positives after their humbling by the bats and arms of the No. 1 team in the country.
They will be heading home for the first time this season, hosting the Mizzou Tournament next weekend.
Kessinger, who was expected to be one of the leaders of the team entering the season, collected hits in all five games of this weekend's tournament. She has suffered from some inconsistency this season, but looks to be finding her form as Missouri prepares to wind down its out-of-conference schedule.
Though the afternoon saw all three Tigers pitchers get tagged for at least three runs, Megan Schumacher gave up two hits in the five-innings shutout of ULM. It brought her ERA down to 1.38 for the season and hasn’t given up an earned run since Feb. 13 against Memphis.
Sunday’s opening game also saw the first career hits for four different Tigers. Riley Heckenkamp, Chantice Phillips, Kelsee Mortimer and Alexis Burks all notched their first hits in the demolition of the Warhawks.
Those give Missouri something to regroup around as it attempts to put the losses to OU behind it.