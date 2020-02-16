Missouri softball faced its first test of adversity Sunday.
After No. 19 Missouri suffered its first loss of the season Saturday against No. 20 James Madison (2-1), the Tigers looked to bounce back with a win against No. 14 Minnesota.
However, the Golden Gophers (5-4) were just too much for Missouri (9-2) as they run-ruled the Tigers 10-1.
Missouri kept Minnesota off the scoreboard through the first three innings but wasn't able to capitalize offensively. Minnesota exploded for 10 runs in the final three innings to put the game away.
The Tigers struggled against Minnesota's Amber Fiser, who struck out eight batters on her way to a complete-game win. Missouri had success against Fiser, a 2019 First Team All-American, in its first matchup this season Feb. 8. Fiser recorded the loss for Minnesota as Missouri scored two runs off of her on its way to a 7-4 victory. However, it was a different story Sunday as the Tigers only conjured up four hits against Fiser.
Missouri's lone run came in the fourth inning when Fiser hit Kara Decker with the bases loaded to bring in a run.
Despite the loss, Missouri coach Larissa Anderson believes the young Tigers' pitching rotation got some much-needed experience Sunday.
“Today was a tough one, but our team is going to grow closer from moments like this,” Anderson said in a news release. “I thought it was important for our young pitchers to experience some high-pressure situations. I’m so proud of where this team is at right now, but we need to continue to attack every single pitch.”
The Tigers will return to action as they compete in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic against Arizona at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Cathedral City, California.