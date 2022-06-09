 Skip to main content
centerpiece

Missouri State Senior Games kick off with pickleball

Lewis Loyd competes in singles pickleball

Lewis Loyd competes in singles pickleball during the Missouri State Senior Games on Thursday at Albert-Oakland Park in Columbia.

 Margo Wagner/Missourian

Seniors as old as 80-years-old came to Columbia to compete in the Missouri State Senior Games. Pickleball was the first event of the games with sports such as washers, cycling, bowling and tennis to follow over the weekend.

From left, Michael Neff, Jay Johnson, Jerry Brockman

From left, Michael Neff, Jay Johnson, Jerry Brockman and Joe Mertzlufft compete in doubles pickleball during the Missouri State Senior Games on Thursday at Albert-Oakland Park in Columbia. The competition started at 8 a.m. and finished at 4 p.m.
Bill Hoots competes in singles pickleball

Bill Hoots competes in singles pickleball during the Missouri State Senior Games on Thursday at Albert-Oakland Park in Columbia. During the doubles competition, Hoots and his partner, Lewis Loyd, won a silver medal in their age bracket.
From left, Bobbi Miles, Jodi Sansone, Lori Appleby, Beth Knight

From left, Bobbi Miles, Jodi Sansone, Lori Appleby, Beth Knight and Deb Head watch a doubles pickleball match during the Missouri State Senior Games on Thursday at Albert-Oakland Park in Columbia. Thursday was the first day of the competition.
Cori McCray competes in singles pickleball

Cori McCray competes in singles pickleball during the Missouri State Senior Games on Thursday at Albert-Oakland Park in Columbia. McCray traveled from Houston to compete in the games.
Dave Ricketts, right, talks to competitor JP McNamara

Dave Ricketts, right, talks to competitor JP McNamara during the Missouri State Senior Games on Thursday at Albert-Oakland Park in Columbia. Ricketts was cheered on by his daughter and granddaughter.
