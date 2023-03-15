Missouri women’s swimming and diving began the NCAA Championships on Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

MU’s Meredith Rees, Malin Grosse, Taylor Williams and Alex Moderski competed in the 200-yard medley relay finals and finished 20th in 1 minute, 37.06 seconds.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

