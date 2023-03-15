Missouri women’s swimming and diving began the NCAA Championships on Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
MU’s Meredith Rees, Malin Grosse, Taylor Williams and Alex Moderski competed in the 200-yard medley relay finals and finished 20th in 1 minute, 37.06 seconds.
The Virginia relay team set a new American, NCAA and U.S. Open record with its time of 1:31.51 in the 200 medley relay.
The MU relay team returns Thursday for the 200 free relays, with the finals set to start at 6 p.m.
Columbia College softball splits doubleheader with Missouri Valley
The Cougars won Game 1 of their doubleheader against Missouri Valley by a score of 2-1. Columbia then fell to the Vikings in Game 2 by a score of 4-3.
The Cougars next face Quincy University in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Quincy, Illinois.