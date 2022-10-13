Missouri tennis competed Thursday in the ITA Central Regional Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

In singles, Koral Koldobski beat South Dakota’s Maya Arksey in two sets 6-4, 6-4 in her first match. She then defeated North Dakota’s Jule Schulte 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the Round of 32.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you