Missouri tennis competed Thursday in the ITA Central Regional Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
In singles, Koral Koldobski beat South Dakota’s Maya Arksey in two sets 6-4, 6-4 in her first match. She then defeated North Dakota’s Jule Schulte 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the Round of 32.
Missouri’s Romary Cardenas Rifka beat Kansas City’s Catherine Chrobak 7-6, 6-3 in her first match. She then routed Arkansas State’s Sarah Millard 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the Round of 32.
MU doubles start slow
For Missouri’s doubles teams, Christine Canete and Mae Canete defeated Drake’s Oriana Parkins-Godwin and Elizabeth Klavinska 8-2. Christine and Mae face Oklahoma State’s Sofia Rojas and Amber Hochstatter at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Gabriela Martinez and Emelie Schwarte lost 8-5 to Arkansas State’s Thea Rice and Sarah Millard.
Iowa’s Vipasha Mehra and Daianne Hayashida bested MU’s Laura Masic and Andrea Artimedi 8-7.
Koral Koldobski and Romary Cardenas Rifka lost 8-4 to Arkansas’ Indianna Spink and Kelly Keller.