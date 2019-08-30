The weather might have changed the location and opponent for the season opener, but nothing could stop 2019 Preseason All-SEC member Kylie Deberg and the Missouri Tigers on the way to a 3-1 win against Miami Hurricanes at the James L. Knight Sports Complex in Miami.
Not only was this the first game of the season for the Tigers, it was the first game for interim head coach Joshua Taylor. He picked up his first career head coaching win after replacing former coaches Wayne and Susan Kreklow, who retired after 19 years following the end of last season.
The usual suspects, Kylie Deberg and Tyanna Omazic, led the way for Missouri. Deberg finished the match with a team high 14 kills while also adding 10 digs and two aces. Omazic had almost-identical stats, earning 13 kills and two aces.
“Tyanna (Omazic) showed a lot of resiliency tonight after being sick much of the day," Taylor said in a press release. "She was a force offensively. I think we showed a lot of depth too this evening, as a lot of individuals stepped up in key situations.”
The end result was positive for the Tigers, but the beginning was a different story. Missouri dropped the first set 25-13 and was held to six kills and a .036 hitting percentage. For reference, a .300 hitting percentage is considered a number that will win sets.
The Tigers were able to reach the .300 mark and even topped .400 in the remaining sets, all of which the Tigers won. In the second set, Deberg and Hollingsworth-Santana had serving runs lasting four and five points that kept the Tigers ahead the entire set. Missouri compiled a hitting percentage of .429 in the first set the Tigers won, their best percentage of the match.
A combination of run stopping kills and Miami mistakes allowed Missouri to run away with a 25-18 third-set win. The fourth set saw the Tigers fall behind early 5-1, but a quick 5-0 scoring run got Missouri right back into it. In the middle of the set, Kayla Caffey had a crucial block at the net that put Missouri ahead by two points for the first time in the set.
The Tigers never looked back. With the help of a Deberg ace, Missouri jumped ahead, ultimately winning the final set 25-17.
“I was very pleased with how we rebounded after a shaky opening set," Taylor said. "I think our squad almost needed that a little. Both our offense and defense really buckled down in sets two-four.”
After a slow start , the team showed great strength by not losing focus and winning three-straight sets. Taylor picked up his first win as coach in a true-road environment, not fazed by scheduling changes that were decided yesterday.
The win marked 12-straight years of victorious season openers, a streak that started back in 2008.
The Tigers will continue nonconference tournament play next weekend at the Dayton Invitational in Ohio. Missouri begins the Invitational with a doubleheader matchup against No. 15 Michigan on Friday at 9 a.m. and later against Dayton at 6:30 p.m. The weekend in Dayton closes out with a contest against Northern Illinois at noon on Saturday.