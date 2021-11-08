Missouri volleyball lost 3-1 against Mississippi State at the Hearnes Center.
After conceding the first set 25-16, the Tigers won the second 27-25 before dropping the next two, 25-15 and 25-23.
Lauren Myrick and Rebecca Walk led the Bulldogs with 14 kills each. Myrick and Gabby Coulter tied for the team lead with three aces.
For Missouri, Anna Dixon lead the way with 14 kills and one ace, both team highs.
The Tigers fell to 4-22 and 1-12 in the SEC . Missouri will play back-to-back games against Georgia on Saturday and Sunday in Athens, Georgia.