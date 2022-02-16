After a 13-2 start that included a win over No. 1 South Carolina, Missouri women’s basketball looked poised to finish in the top half of the Southeastern Conference and comfortably make the NCAA Tournament.
Since then, the Tigers' season has not exactly gone to plan. MU is just 3-7 since that game with no wins over ranked teams, dropping their past two home games to Arkansas and Ole Miss.
Head coach Robin Pingeton knows changes are needed.
“We’ve got to look at that accountability mirror and be honest with ourselves,” she said. “I don’t necessarily think we’ve got one heartbeat on the court right now.”
On Thursday, the Tigers (16-9, 5-7 SEC) will get a chance to stop their three game losing streak when they travel to Georgia (17-7, 6-6), ranked No. 21 in the latest AP Poll. The Bulldogs took down MU 72-62 at Mizzou Arena earlier this season.
The first thing that Missouri is going to have to do if they want to win? Stop center Jenna Staiti.
In their first matchup she dominated in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs stretched a one point lead with five minutes left to a 10-point victory. She finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds while playing a season high 38 minutes.
A major difference-maker for the Tigers will be LaDazhia Williams. The 6-foot-4 forward missed their first game against the Bulldogs with a groin injury, and her presence could help MU on both ends of the floor in their matchup with Staiti.
The other key for Missouri is going to be movement on the offensive end. The Tigers finally broke 70 points against Arkansas after a four-game stretch in which they didn’t, but they still couldn’t pull out a victory. There were signs that MU was coming out of their funk against the Razorbacks, especially in the first half. Fans saw an aggressive Hayley Frank – who finished with 21 points – and a good performance from Mama Dembele.
Someone that will have to step up is Aijha Blackwell. After scoring double figures in all but one of MU’s first 22 games, the double-double machine is averaging only seven points a game over her past three. Her scoring and rebounding ability will be needed against a Georgia squad that is allowing just 58.5 points per game.
For Georgia, they’ll look for Que Morrison to be a one-two punch with Staiti. The guard is the Bulldogs' second-leading scorer while leading the team in assists with 4.8 per game. She showed her diverse skill set with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in Georgia’s first matchup with Missouri so stopping her will be a priority for Pingeton.
The biggest advantage Georgia is going to have is on the glass. The Bulldogs are 40th in the country in rebounds per game and grab 13.8 offensive rebounds per game according to Her Hoop Stats.
Compare that to Missouri’s numbers — the Tigers only rebound nine of their own misses a game so the Bulldogs will look to secure defensive boards and crash the offensive glass.
For Missouri, another road game against a ranked team brings a huge opportunity for a marquee win. A victory in Athens, Georgia, would be huge for the Tigers' NCAA Tournament chances while a loss would see them needing to do a lot of work in their last three games and the SEC Tournament.