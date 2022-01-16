Missouri women’s basketball has quickly become the cardiac kid of the Southeastern Conference. Three of the Tigers’ first four games have gone into overtime, with two of them coming down to the final shot.
Given that and the rigors of the league schedule, an extra day of rest is going to be huge ahead of Monday night’s matchup with Georgia (13-3, 2-2). The No. 17 Bulldogs are the third ranked team MU (13-4, 2-2) has faced in conference play already.
The keys for the Tigers are going to be rebounding and knocking down shots from long distance.
In their game against LSU, they got worked on the boards. LSU was able to outrebound Missouri by 14, and the margin could have been larger if forward Autumn Newby did not leave the game early in the third quarter.
Georgia will provide another challenge on the glass, grabbing eight more rebounds a game than its opponents. If LaDazhia Williams is unable to go again, Aijha Blackwell will need another huge game rebounding.
MU exploded from beyond the 3-point line against LSU, continuing the trend of being one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the SEC. Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank combined to make 13 3s in an effort to keep the Tigers in the game. If they want to snap their two game losing streak, they’ll have to shoot the ball well against a team that only allows their opponents to shoot 28.3% from beyond the arc.
For Georgia, it starts with center Jenna Staiti.
The graduate senior has played 25 minutes a game but is extremely efficient when she’s on the court. She averages 15.2 points per game and grabs 7.5 rebounds while shooting 52% from the field. At 6-foot-4, she’ll provide a unique challenge for a Tigers squad that doesn’t have size inside without Williams.
Staiti is complemented by guard Que Morrison, who averages 14.7 points per game. She provides a threat from deep, shooting a team-leading 39% from 3 for a squad that does not make a lot of shots from beyond the arc.
For the Tigers, this game provides an opportunity to regain momentum following their hot conference start. Another win against a ranked opponent will boost a résumé that outside of the South Carolina win is bare. To head coach Robin Pingeton, getting to the dance is what this season is all about.
“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Pingeton said. “We’re excited about the games we have in front of us.”