After a second straight troublesome game from beyond the arc, Missouri (6-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) finds itself needing to rebound from a 61-55 loss to Kentucky.
Despite what their record shows, the Tigers have been competitive against some of the best teams in the SEC. This includes their next opponent, No. 16 Arkansas (13-6, 3-5). During the last meeting between the two rivals on Jan. 3, both teams engaged in a shootout resulting in the Razorbacks coming out on top 91-88.
In that meeting, the Tigers can identify two areas where it went wrong. Missouri committed 26 fouls and turned the ball over 19 times. The Razorbacks capitalized on those mistakes, scoring 42 points from free throws and Tiger turnovers. If the Tigers want to pull off the upset, they need to be more disciplined on both ends of the court.
Missouri’s biggest strength in its first meeting is what it has been missing in the last two games. The Tigers shot efficiently in the first game against Arkansas like they have for most of the season. At a 52.5% clip from the field, Missouri’s shooting was on point. This hasn’t been the case recently. Against Florida and Kentucky, the Tigers shot 37.5% from the field, a far cry from their season average of 49.4%. The Tigers shot a combined 4-for-35 from 3 in those games. The Tigers will need to get back to their shooting rhythm if they want to keep pace with an Arkansas team that averages 85.4 points.
The Razorbacks enter Thursday’s game on a two-game winning streak, upsetting then-undefeated No. 3 Connecticut last week before defeating Auburn. Missouri will need to lockdown Razorback star senior guard Chelsea Dungee. Dungee, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, put up a career-high 37 points against Connecticut and had a team-high 25 points in the first meeting against Missouri.
Dungee won’t be the only player entering Thursday’s game coming off a career-high performance last week. Despite the loss to Kentucky, Missouri’s Aijah Blackwell and LaDazhia Williams set career highs in rebounds and points respectively. The Tigers will need strong performances from both Blackwell and Williams along with sophomore forward Hayley Frank to defeat Arkansas.
Ultimately for Missouri, it’s going to come down to discipline. It can’t get into foul trouble like it did in the first matchup. Williams has been too important of a player for the Tigers to only be out on the court for 18 minutes, they’re going to need her to be at her best. They’ve cleaned their turnover troubles up pretty well but they have to keep it up. Turnovers have been the difference between victory and defeat too many times for the Tigers against top competition this season.
Most of all, they need their offense to get back on track. They’ve found a way to produce down low when the 3-point shots stop falling, but they’ll need both aspects on offense if they want to upset Arkansas.
The rematch between the two rivals will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on SECN+.