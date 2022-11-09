The Missouri women’s basketball team looks to start the season 2-0 when it hosts Bradley at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Tigers defeated Missouri State 68-51 on Monday in Springfield. Senior Hayley Frank led the way with 17 points, while junior Sara-Rose Smith recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you