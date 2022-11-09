The Missouri women’s basketball team looks to start the season 2-0 when it hosts Bradley at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Tigers defeated Missouri State 68-51 on Monday in Springfield. Senior Hayley Frank led the way with 17 points, while junior Sara-Rose Smith recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers fell behind 9-4 with just more than five minutes left in the first quarter, but they would reclaim the lead two minutes later and never trail again.
The Tigers held the Bears (0-1) to 31.3% shooting from the field and recored nine steals in the game. The stellar defensive performance gave Missouri some breathing room when it struggled on the other end.
The Tigers shot just 1 for 13 from behind the 3-point line and had 18 turnovers. They managed to dominate in the paint, allowing them to shoot 53% from the field despite the 8% mark from 3.
The Braves (0-0) open regular season play against the Tigers. Bradley defeated McKendree 71-60 in an exhibition matchup last Thursday. Sophomore guard Caroline Waite led the way with 24 points and knocked down five 3-pointers in the game. Junior forward Isis Fitch added 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
The Tigers are 12-0 in home openers under Robin Pingeton, but Bradley has won its past five season openers.
Bradley is 3-14 all-time against Southeastern Conference competition, but all three of those wins have come against Missouri. Bradley won in the two sides’ most recent meeting — a 76-64 Braves’ home win in 2014.
The game will be televised on SECN+ and begins a four-game home stand for the Tigers.