For a moment, it looked like another comeback was on the cards.
In Tolton boys basketball’s Class 4 District 9 final, the ‘Blazers matched up against the class’ No. 2 team, Blair Oaks, and came back from a big early deficit of a dozen points to pick up some hardware. It was the Trailblazers’ biggest win of the season and put them on a fast track to a state championship with no one on their half of the bracket ranked higher than them in the MBCA polls.
Four rounds later, in the Class 4 state championship game against the class’ No. 1 squad, Vashon, Tolton had a chance to do it again. And it nearly did. Facing a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter, the Blazers whittled the lead down before eventually grabbing a three-point lead, the margin they beat Blair Oaks by, late in the fourth quarter. Then after Tolton picked up some hardware.
Only it wasn’t the hardware it wanted.
Too many mental lapses from the ‘Blazers compounded to bookend Tolton’s final game, as its comeback effort was all in vain as Jeremy Osborne’s team heads back to Columbia with a second-place trophy after a 57-49 loss to Vashon.
All of the little mistakes that Tolton had in isolation were just mental slips. A Tre McCluney ball dribbled off his foot dribbling the ball up the court or missing Mason Mosley on a wide-open drive that led to an Evens Appolon shooting foul is fine as one-offs.
But moments like those represented a pattern in the second quarter. Tolton shot 8 of 18 from the field and went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, but the turnover bug was contagious for the Blazers. All six players who saw first-half minutes for Tolton coughed the ball up at least once in the opening 16 minutes to total 10.
On the other side of the court, the Wolverines committed no turnovers.
“That’s what they do,” Osborne said. “They’re very good at applying pressure and creating turnovers, and they’re very disciplined in doing so.”
Tolton stayed close with Vashon early and held a five-point lead with a balanced attack with the starting five. But once Vashon embarked on an 8-0 run to end the first and begin the second, turnovers snowballed for the Blazers.
The offense looked confused on many possessions as Osborne shouted from the sideline for players to set up correctly. Jevon Porter called to Appolon in trying to get open, but the center was called for a five-second violation on the perimeter.
“We went into the half not really playing our style,” Porter said.
Other mistakes on the defensive end led to easy points at the charity stripe, where the Wolverines shot 72% for the season. No one picked up Mason Mosley in the back court, leading to an easy drive to the basket where Appolon committed a foul. Then with time winding down in the first half, Justin Boyer closed out hard on a Kennard Davis 3-pointer, bumping him as he landed to give him three free shots.
But in the second half, it looked like Tolton experienced the best kind of deja vu. Porter put the team on his back and single-handedly willed the Blazers back into the game. His 11 third-quarter points cut the deficit to five by the end of the quarter as the crowd came to life in hopes of a potential comeback.
He finished with 29 points and nine rebounds.
“It was a Jevon second half,” Osborne said. “He’s a special player, special kid first and foremost. You find a way to get him the ball and you find a way to involve him more. You get him some good looks and get him going, it doesn’t take long to get him hot.”
As Tolton closed in on the lead, the ‘Blazers turned the defensive intensity up a notch. Cameron Stovall committed the Wolverine’s first turnover with a travel late in the third and McCluney picked off a cross-court pass for the team’s only steal. A five-second call on a baseline out of bounds served as another big defensive stand for Tolton.
Meanwhile, Porter continued his hot shooting through the fourth and finished with 20 second-half points. Porter’s layup through traffic cut the deficit to one-possession, and a thunderous alley-oop from Tahki Chievous to Porter off a hustle play from Chievous cut Vashon’s lead to one point.
Finally, Tolton regained a lead midway through the fourth with a floating layup from Porter and a turning post hook from Appolon.
It seemed so similar to how Tolton downed Blair Oaks, with both sides of the ball coming up to make crucial plays as the Blazers went on quick runs late to make the contest competitive.
But the mistake machine fired up again at the worst time. Davis put up six quick points to re-establish Vashon’s lead, as Porter picked up his fourth personal foul to grant the junior a pair of free throws.
Then, as Boyer caught the ball for an open corner 3, the officials blew the whistle as his heel crossed the out of bounds line with just under a minute to play. Had Boyer attempted and made the shot, Tolton would’ve tied the game.
Instead, Tolton didn’t score another point the rest of the way.
Chievous had to foul while Vashon tried to kill time, sending rarely-used freshman guard Christian Williams to shoot two free throws in the double-bonus. He hit both, then Porter missed a 3 that would’ve made it a one-point game. A held ball on the scramble gave the Wolverines possession, where Tolton again fouled Williams, who hit one of two to make it a six-point game.
Then, for the final turnover nail in the coffin, McCluney grabbed an offensive board off a Porter missed shot and bounced the ball off Chievous’ foot while trying to thread the needle. The ball sailed out of bounds, sealing Tolton’s season finish as Class 4 runners-up.
During the medal ceremony, Chievous and Boyer held their silver medals in their hands. The seniors and their team had come so far for the team’s first state championship game appearance since 2016, and all they got was a second-place medal and a second-place trophy.
“From day one, we put a lot of work in, especially beating a great team like Blair Oaks, and then getting here and playing another great team like Vashon, you worked a lot harder and you didn’t get the gold you wanted to,” Chievous said. “Just looking at that silver medal, I was just thinking we worked as hard as we possibly could — day in and day out — to get that silver medal. But at the end of the day, they played better than us.”
With four seniors departing, three of which were starters, Tolton has its work cut out for itself in regrouping to get to the state championship game again. Porter averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds per game while Chievous averaged 11.6 points per game. Boyer was rock-steady on both ends and McCluney played key bench minutes throughout the season, and even more so after Izaak Porter’s injury before districts.
Tolton had its biggest accumulation of talent since Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter ran the floors at Tolton as the club packed itself with relatives of MU and Tolton lineage. The younger Porters looked to carry on the legacy of state championships that their older predecessors had. McCluney wound up in Columbia as a result of his uncle, MU defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison, moving to Columbia. Chievous’ dad is the all-time leading scorer for the Missouri men’s basketball team. Boyer’s older brothers also put on the same jersey that he donned for four years.
It seemed like this roster would be the year that Tolton would break all of its skids. The ‘Blazers beat Blair Oaks for the first time in nearly five years. They advanced past the state quarterfinals for the first time since their 2015-16 championship run and made their first state championship game since that year in the process.
The only skid they couldn’t break was the state title skid, which now extends to seven years.