MU will limit Mizzou Arena to roughly 3,000 spectators, 20% of the building's capacity, for the upcoming men's and women's basketball seasons, deputy athletic director Ryan Alpert said on the Tiger Talk radio program Thursday.

The announcement brings a small amount of clarity to a situation where that is still very unclear. Neither team has announced its starting date or schedule yet as they navigate the ongoing pandemic.

The men's team went 15-16 in 2019-20 in a season cut short before the Southeastern Conference tournament. The women's team was 9-22.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2020. Studying print and digital sports journalism. Reach me at wdm79h@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you