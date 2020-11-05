MU will limit Mizzou Arena to roughly 3,000 spectators, 20% of the building's capacity, for the upcoming men's and women's basketball seasons, deputy athletic director Ryan Alpert said on the Tiger Talk radio program Thursday.
The announcement brings a small amount of clarity to a situation where that is still very unclear. Neither team has announced its starting date or schedule yet as they navigate the ongoing pandemic.
The men's team went 15-16 in 2019-20 in a season cut short before the Southeastern Conference tournament. The women's team was 9-22.