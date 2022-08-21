 Skip to main content
Mizzou falls to Ohio State 2-1

Mizzou soccer faced Ohio State Soccer on Sunday, at Audrey J. Walton Stadium, in Columbia. Ohio State got 1 goal in the first half and each team got 1 goal in the second half. The Buckeyes beat the Tigers 2-1.

“I'm happy that we found a way to win. I wouldn't say that we played our best but Missouri presented a lot of challenges for us,” Ohio State head coach Lori Walker Hock said.

Ohio State player Coley Sidloski blocks Mizzou player Keegan Good during the first half

Ohio State Coley Sidloski blocks Mizzou Keegan Good during the first half of the game on Sunday, at Audrey J. Walton Stadium, in Columbia. Mizzou will play Southern Illinois on Thursday. 
Bella Hollenbach kicks the ball

Bella Hollenbach kicks the ball on Sunday, at Audrey J. Walton Stadium, in Columbia. Goalkeeper Hollenbach saved 7 balls.
Mizzou Jadyn Easley attempts to score

Mizzou Jadyn Easley attempts to score while Ohio State players try to block the ball on Sunday, at Audrey J. Walton Stadium, in Columbia. Ohio State won 2-1.
Ohio State Talani Barnett tries to block Mizzou Kylee Simmons

Ohio State Talani Barnett tries to block Mizzou Kylee Simmons on Sunday, at Audrey J. Walton Stadium, in Columbia. Ohio State got 1 goal in the first half and both teams got 1 goal in the second half.
Mizzou volunteer assistant Mario Felix and Mizzou players shout out suggestions

Mizzou volunteer assistant Mario Felix and Mizzou players shout out suggestions during the game on Sunday, at Audrey J. Walton Stadium, in Columbia. “I think that we challenged a really good team and made it difficult to play against us at home.” Felix said.
From left, Ohio State Olivia Sensky, and Mizzou players Klee Simmons, Bella

From left, Ohio State Olivia Sensky, and Mizzou players Klee Simmons, Bella Carrillo and Grace Pettet jump high to get the ball on Sunday, at Audrey J. Walton Stadium, in Columbia. Although Mizzou lost the game, the players and coaches believed there was a lot of growth.
Mizzou players make a circle and hold each other after the game

Mizzou players make a circle and hold each other after the game on Sunday, at Audrey J. Walton Stadium, in Columbia. “I wouldn’t say that we played our best, but Missouri presented a lot of challenges for us.” Ohio State head coach Lory Walker Hock said.
