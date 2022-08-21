Mizzou falls to Ohio State 2-1

From left, Ohio State Olivia Sensky, and Mizzou players Klee Simmons, Bella Carrillo and Grace Pettet jump high to get the ball on Sunday, at Audrey J. Walton Stadium, in Columbia. Although Mizzou lost the game, the players and coaches believed there was a lot of growth.
Mizzou volunteer assistant Mario Felix and Mizzou players shout out suggestions during the game on Sunday, at Audrey J. Walton Stadium, in Columbia. “I think that we challenged a really good team and made it difficult to play against us at home.” Felix said.
Mizzou players make a circle and hold each other after the game on Sunday, at Audrey J. Walton Stadium, in Columbia. “I wouldn’t say that we played our best, but Missouri presented a lot of challenges for us.” Ohio State head coach Lory Walker Hock said.
Mizzou soccer faced Ohio State Soccer on Sunday, at Audrey J. Walton Stadium, in Columbia. Ohio State got 1 goal in the first half and each team got 1 goal in the second half. The Buckeyes beat the Tigers 2-1.
“I'm happy that we found a way to win. I wouldn't say that we played our best but Missouri presented a lot of challenges for us,” Ohio State head coach Lori Walker Hock said.
Mizzou players also grew a lot in this game according to the team volunteer assistant Mario Felix.
Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022
Studying photojournalism and documentary
Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter
