Missouri men’s golf freshman Alfons Bondesson shot 5-under 67 Monday to secure the solo lead at the Morgan Hill Regional at The Institute Golf Club in Morgan Hill, California. Bondesson’s round featured seven birdies.
Despite Bondesson’s strong individual effort, Missouri is just outside the cut line for nationals with two rounds to play. The Tigers shot 1-under 287 and are tied with Louisville and Grand Canyon for sixth. Baylor and Charlotte are tied for fourth after shooting 285. Only the top five teams advance to the national championship held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
MU senior Charlie Crockett joined Bondesson in the top 10, shooting 70 to finish the first round tied for ninth. Crockett made four birdies and an eagle in his round, but a double bogey on the 672-yard par-5 seventh hole hampered his round.
Jack Lundin and Antonio Safa are both tied for 50th after scores of 75. Lundin was 1 under through 13 holes but played the closing five holes in 4 over.
DJ Springer shot 78, but the Tigers dropped his score from their team total.
Missouri tees off at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday for the second of three rounds at the tournament.
Schouten leads CC softball to opening-round win
Third-seeded Columbia College softball defeated No. 2 seed Middle Georgia State 5-0 in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round in Indianapolis.
CC catcher Emily King, a Hickman grad, drove in three of the Cougars’ runs, with two of those coming on a two-run blast in the fifth inning. King’s double in the top of the first got the Cougars (25-17) on the board. Abigail Pringer notched a two-run homer in the second inning.
Former Rock Bridge standout Ella Schouten pitched a complete game for the Cougars, giving up just one run and one walk while and striking out seven MGSU (42-13) batters.
The Cougars move into the winners bracket to face top-seeded Marian, also the hosts of the event. The game will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Indianapolis. If Columbia wins, it will play for the title Wednesday, while a loss will see them return to the field for an elimination game later Tuesday.
Cougars claw past Mobile behind Renn’s six RBI
Third-seeded Columbia College baseball put together a four-run eighth inning to come back and beat No. 2 seed Mobile 10-7 in its opening game of the NAIA Opening Round in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
The Cougars trailed the Rams for most of the contest, but were down just one run entering the bottom of the eighth thanks in part to a pair of home runs from third baseman Tyler Renn.
CC left fielder Cayden Nicoletto got the eighth-inning comeback started by singling home a runner to even the score. Renn, who finished the game with six RBI, followed that up with a two-run double, before Brayden McGinnis single drove home a fourth run of the inning.
The Cougars (39-13) move into the winners bracket to face top-seeded Cumberlands at 5 p.m. Tuesday.