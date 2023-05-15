Missouri men’s golf freshman Alfons Bondesson shot 5-under 67 Monday to secure the solo lead at the Morgan Hill Regional at The Institute Golf Club in Morgan Hill, California. Bondesson’s round featured seven birdies.

Despite Bondesson’s strong individual effort, Missouri is just outside the cut line for nationals with two rounds to play. The Tigers shot 1-under 287 and are tied with Louisville and Grand Canyon for sixth. Baylor and Charlotte are tied for fourth after shooting 285. Only the top five teams advance to the national championship held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

