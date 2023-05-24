Missouri track and field competed on the first day of the NCAA West Regional on Wednesday in Sacramento, California. The athletes are competing to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.
Battle alum Sam Innes kicked off the competition for the Tigers, competing in the men’s hammer throw. The freshman recorded a throw of 199 feet, 9 inches to finish 30th.
The Tigers will have eight athletes competing across three events Thursday — Kelsey Schweizer (women’s 800-meter run), Carolina Daza and Sydney Oberdiek (women’s hammer throw) and Valentina Bornacelli, Skylar Ciccolini, Atina Kamasi, Sophia Rivera and Erin Zimmerman (women’s javelin).
Ex-MU golfer Franssen wins pro event in St. Andrews
Former Missouri men’s golf standout Rory Franssen won a Tartan Pro Tour event at the Fairmont Torrance course in St. Andrews, Scotland. The circuit is a feeder tour for the Challenge Tour, offering the end-of-season Order of Merit leader a card for the following season.
Franssen, who played for the Tigers from 2016-21 and was named to the All-SEC Freshman team in 2017, eagled his final hole to post 8-under 208 for the three-round event and claim the title by one stroke.
CC women’s golf misses cut at national championship
Columbia College women’s golf missed the 36-hole cut at the NAIA Championship, posting 48-over 332 in Round 2 to follow a 41-over opening round at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, to finish tied for 22nd and eight strokes outside of the qualifying mark.
The top 17 teams after two rounds advance to the final two rounds of the tournament, which is set to be held over the course of Thursday and Friday.
The Cougars’ leading scorer, Emily Strunck, missed out on an individual berth into the final two rounds of the event after dropping out of the top 40 on the individual leaderboard. Strunck posted 10-over 81 in Round 2, leaving her at 16 over for the event — two strokes behind the cut line — and tied for 48th.
Camryn Swinfard shot CC’s low round of the day with an 80 to finish the event tied for 58th, a stroke behind Strunck.
Cougars begin competing in NAIA Championships
Columbia College track and field had two athletes compete on Day 1 of the NAIA Championships in Marion, Indiana.
Gavin Frantz was first up for the Cougars, competing in the men’s hammer throw. The junior chucked the hammer 178-9 to finish 11th in the event.
Madeline Burton competed in the women’s javelin. She finished 13th after hurling the spear 132-10.
The Cougars continue competing in the championships at 4 p.m. Friday, when Kenny Miller competes in the men’s discus.