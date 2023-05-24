Missouri track and field competed on the first day of the NCAA West Regional on Wednesday in Sacramento, California. The athletes are competing to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.

Senior Christopher Conrad qualified for the quarterfinals of the 800-meter run after finishing sixth in the first round with a time of 1 minute, 48.20 seconds. The top 24 qualifiers in the event will run again at 5:05 p.m. Friday.