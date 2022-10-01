Fans trickle into Memorial Stadium

Fans trickle into Memorial Stadium ahead of Missouri’s game against Georgia on Sept. 8, 2012, in Columbia.

 Xiaojie Ouyang/Missourian

Roughly 10 years ago, Georgia came to Columbia for Missouri's first conference game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. On Saturday, those same Bulldogs return for yet another matchup.

It has been a roller-coaster ride up to this point. From two stunning SEC East Division titles to the plethora of legends that have come through the program, and to the down years of recent memory, a lot has happened since the Tigers opted to leave the Big 12.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

