Roughly 10 years ago, Georgia came to Columbia for Missouri's first conference game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. On Saturday, those same Bulldogs return for yet another matchup.
It has been a roller-coaster ride up to this point. From two stunning SEC East Division titles to the plethora of legends that have come through the program, and to the down years of recent memory, a lot has happened since the Tigers opted to leave the Big 12.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the best and worst moments for MU football in the SEC.
On-field success
The Tigers have gone 71-57 overall and 38-45 in conference games.
Best season: 2013 (12-2, 7-1)
It is a very close call between the 2013 and 2014 seasons for the top spot, as both resulted in SEC East division titles. However, the 2013 team did not have a bad loss on its resume, while the 2014 team lost to Indiana (4-8) and was shut out by Georgia 34-0 in Columbia. The 2013 team was also far more competitive in its SEC title game appearance, taking Auburn to the wire in a 59-42 defeat. The 2014 team received the Alabama experience in its championship game, falling to the Crimson Tide 42-13.
As for what made the 2013 team so special, there’s plenty of options. You could look at the dominant defensive line that helped coin the term “D-Line Zou”, led by the likes of Michael Sam, Markus Golden, Kony Ealy and Shane Ray. Those four combined for 30 sacks and wreaked havoc on every opposing quarterback they came across. You could also look at the immense skill position talent this team had with Henry Josey (1,166 rushing yards), Russell Hansbrough and Marcus Murphy spearheading a three-pronged attack in the backfield. Out wide, 6-foot-6 Dorial Green-Beckham was a matchup nightmare, while L'Damian Washington (team-leading 893 receiving yards) and Marcus Lucas complemented him nicely. One could even point to the true leaders of this team, senior quarterback James Franklin senior linebacker and Andrew Wilson, as the backbones that kept the team together.
And then, there were the memorable games. The stunning upset win over Georgia in Athens, the thriller against Texas A&M that propelled the Tigers to the SEC title game, or the Cotton Bowl victory over Oklahoma State. This team will remain cemented in Tigers history as the team that truly put Missouri on the map in the SEC.
Worst season: 2016 (4-8, 2-6)
Two years removed from back-to-back SEC East titles, Barry Odom took over as head coach after Gary Pinkel’s retirement. The roster was depleted and the schedule was not favorable, a combination that led to struggles all season long.
An opening road loss to West Virginia set the tone, and the Tigers went on to lose a heartbreaker to Georgia two weeks later. After that, the results got uglier. Missouri allowed opposing teams to score 31.5 points per game (90th in the nation), lost to Middle Tennessee in a shootout and only won two conference games (Vanderbilt and Arkansas).
However, there was reason for optimism. Drew Lock was beginning to show flashes of brilliance in his sophomore campaign, and his supporting cast of receivers and running backs were flourishing. The 2016 season set the foundation for the Lock era in Columbia.
5 outstanding players
Honorable mentions: Markus Golden (DL/LB), J'Mon Moore (WR), Henry Josey (RB) and Tyler Badie (RB).
5. James Franklin (quarterback)
Career stats (2010-13): 62.1% completion percentage, 6,962 passing yards, 1,729 rushing yards, 72 total touchdowns, 25 interceptions
While he only played in the SEC for two seasons of his career, Franklin still made enough of an impact to make this list. When the Tigers offense needed a spark in 2012 or 2013, Franklin was there to provide it with either his arm or his legs. He was the senior leader of the Tigers’ first SEC East title team and he had the full faith of Pinkel and his staff as a three-year starter within their offense.
His best performance? Well, it may have come in a loss. Franklin had 303 passing yards and four total touchdowns in the biggest game of his career, putting it all on the line in the 2013 SEC championship game against Auburn.
Franklin finished with a 25-17 record as a starting quarterback.
4. Kentrell Brothers (linebacker)
Career stats (2012-15): 357 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five interceptions, 11 pass breakups and four forced fumbles.
There have been a lot of great linebackers in the Tigers’ storied history, but you would be hard-pressed to find one that was as freakishly productive as Brothers.
After playing sparingly as a freshman, Brothers stepped up as a sophomore to record 70 tackles and three interceptions in 2013. From there, his production only increased. The Oklahoma native went on to have 121 total tackles for the 2014 SEC East title team and then a whopping 152 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss in 2015. He was the undisputed leader of the 2014 and 2015 units, and he set the standard for some of the toughest defenses Missouri has ever fielded.
The Minnesota Vikings drafted Brothers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft.
3. Michael Sam (defensive end)
Career stats (2010-13): 110 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles.
The memories of “D-line Zou” remain fresh and cherished in every Tigers fan’s mind, and most of those memories feature Sam. He was another guy that only played half of his career in the SEC, but he thrived when the Tigers joined the conference.
Sam burst onto the scene in 2012 with a seven-tackles for loss, 4.5-sack campaign as a junior, but it was in 2013 that he truly earned his NFL paycheck. The Texas native was a physical force off the edge with an endless motor and passion for the game. That allowed him to have a team-leading 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2013, pushing him into the NFL draft picture as the season went on.
Sam went on to be drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL draft.
2. Drew Lock (quarterback)
Career stats (2015-18): 56.9% completion percentage, 12,193 passing yards, 99 TDs (No. 3 in SEC history), 39 interceptions, 437 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns.
It was not necessarily always pretty with Lock, but it is tough to deny that he was the most prolific passer Missouri had since Chase Daniel. An in-state product out of Lee’s Summit, KC, Lock was labeled as a potential savior of Mizzou football upon arriving in Columbia. His natural arm talent and gunslinger mentality made him incredibly fun to watch and kept defenses on their heels all game-long.
Lock played a fair amount in 2015, but he took over as the true starter in 2016 under first-year head coach Barry Odom. After throwing for over 3,300 yards in his sophomore season, Lock exploded for 3,964 passing yards (10th in the nation) and 44 touchdowns (1st in the nation) in 2017. He led the Tigers to a 7-6 record after a 1-5 start that season while scoring 37.5 points per game.
In 2018, he followed it up with a more tame 3,498 yards and 28 touchdowns, throwing for a career-low eight interceptions as well. His completion percentage improved every season as a Tiger, as he completed 62.9% of his passes in his final year.
While he had a handful of mind-boggling stats, nothing will top his 521-yard, seven touchdown performance against Missouri State to open the 2017 season.
The Denver Broncos selected Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.
1. Shane Ray (defensive end)
Career stats (2012-14): 120 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, five forced fumbles.
It would seem odd to not put a defensive lineman atop this list after so many great ones have come through Columbia in recent years. Ray learned behind the likes of Sam and Ealy before taking leadership of the team in 2014, and he clearly learned a lot from them.
Ray played sparingly as a freshman in 2012 before cracking the defensive line rotation in 2013. He recorded nine sacks that year to make a name for himself, but it was in 2014 that he earned this top spot.
Simply put, Ray was unstoppable. His 14.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss were only part of the story, as he had an arsenal of pass-rush moves that enticed NFL scouts. Golden, Ray's running mate, had eight sacks as well, and those two formed the nation’s best pass-rushing duo in 2014.
The other part of Ray that made him so special was that the Tigers offense took a major step back in 2014, averaging only 27.8 points per game. So, in order to make the SEC title game for a second consecutive season, the Missouri defense was going to have to pick up the slack. Ray answered the call and then some, as he and Golden shouldered the load.
Ray was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos.
Top 5 games
5. Nov. 10, 2012: Missouri 51, Tennessee 48 (4OT)
Game MVP: Kendial Lawrence (21 carries, 153 yards, two TDs).
While the Tigers’ inaugural season in the SEC was not filled with many highlights, they did secure their first SEC road win in dramatic fashion. Missouri and Tennessee were both fighting for bowl eligibility late in the season, and the winner would need one more victory to get there.
The Volunteers dominated most of the first half, as their potent passing attack diced up the Tigers secondary. A Jimmie Hunt kickoff return in the first quarter was the only production Missouri managed in the first half, and the halftime score read 21-7 Tennessee.
The second half was a different story. Lawrence provided a spark on the ground, and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Franklin to Green-Beckham tied the game at the end of the fourth quarter. After multiple back-and-forth overtime periods, Andrew Baggett's field goal won it for the Tigers.
While they went on to lose their final two games and miss out on a bowl berth, the win over Tennessee was massive for the Tigers. A road win over a traditional power in the SEC was just what Pinkel needed to hang his hat on in the Tigers’ first season in the conference, and it built toward a greater 2013 campaign.
4. Oct. 10, 2020: Missouri 45, LSU 41
Game MVP: Connor Bazelak (29 of 34, 406 yards, four TDs)
The defending national champions rolled into Columbia amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and Eli Drinkwitz's first season at the helm at Missouri. Even after it dropped an early game to Mississippi State, LSU was still favored to cruise to a win on the road. Bazelak and company had other ideas.
Drinkwitz’s offensive scheme looked as good as it ever has in this one. It was a day full of explosive plays and offensive firepower, as both Bazelak and LSU quarterback Myles Brennan threw for over 400 yards and had four touchdowns. However, it was the Missouri defense that saved the day in the end, as it shut out the visiting Tigers in the fourth quarter and got a key goal-line stand as time was expiring. This victory gave Drinkwitz his signature win of his first season, and it was the win that propelled Missouri to a surprising 5-5 record in the conference-only season.
3. Nov. 3, 2018: Missouri 38, (11) Florida 17
Game MVP: Drew Lock (24 of 32, 250 yards, three TDs)
Following a heartbreaking, last-second defeat at the hands of Kentucky a week prior, not many expected the Tigers to have the guts to go into the Swamp and come out with a victory over a Florida team that still had SEC championship aspirations. Missouri did just that, and in emphatic fashion.
Missouri went on a 21-0 run in the first half and never looked back. Lock was dicing up a normally stout Gators secondary, and the team as a whole ran for 221 yards. This win sent Florida into turmoil, while inspiring a late-season rally for Missouri. Lock and the Tigers went on to win their final three games after this one before falling to Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl.
2. Oct. 12, 2013: (25) Missouri 41, (7) Georgia 26
Game MVP: L'Damian Washington (seven catches, 115 yards, one TD)
This was the game where Missouri proved it belonged in the SEC. After a lackluster debut season in 2012, there was cautious optimism around the 2013 squad. However, going into Athens and taking down a Georgia team that had national championship hopes was a tall order.
A stellar first half performance helped Missouri do just that. A Ray strip-sack that resulted in a Sam scoop-and-score was a huge momentum boost, and the Tigers went into the break leading 28-10. Aaron Murray’s Bulldogs rallied, as they cut the lead to 28-26 early in the fourth quarter. However, Pinkel's bold trick play call turned the tides. Bud Sasser completed a double-pass to Washington for a 40-yard touchdown, and a late Josey touchdown run put the game away.
The Tigers emerged as contenders in the SEC East following this game, and they went on to win the division. More importantly, people began to believe that Missouri could earn its keep in the SEC.
1. Dec. 1, 2013: (5) Missouri 28, (21) Texas A&M 21
Game MVP: James Franklin (233 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, two TDs)
A movie script could not have written it better. With Auburn waiting in Atlanta and South Carolina hoping for a Missouri loss, all the Tigers had to do was beat Texas A&M on the final weekend of the season to go to the SEC championship game.
It was a night game at Memorial Stadium against a former Big 12 foe, and Johnny Manziel was on the opposite sideline.
The storybook finish did not come easy. It was a back-and-forth game throughout, with the Aggies leading 14-7 at halftime before Missouri took a 21-14 lead in the third quarter. After Texas A&M tied things up early in the fourth, a Josey 57-yard touchdown run — one that will remain cemented in the minds of Missouri fans everywhere — sent the Tigers to Atlanta.
Miraculously, the Tigers had stepped into one of the toughest divisions in football and won it after just two seasons. Missouri was here to stay.
Missouri’s record vs. each SEC team since joining
Alabama: 0-4
Arkansas: 6-2
Auburn: 0-2
Florida: 5-5
Georgia: 1-9
Kentucky: 4-6
LSU: 1-1
Mississippi State: 0-2
Ole Miss: 2-0
South Carolina: 5-5
Tennessee: 5-5
Texas A&M: 2-2
Vanderbilt: 7-3
Yearly recruiting class rankings
2022 (17th overall, sixth in-conference)
2015 (25th overall, 12th in-conference)
2021 (30th overall, 11th in-conference)
2019 (34th overall, 13th in-conference)
2014 (37th overall, 13th in-conference)
2017 (42th overall, 13th in-conference)
2018 (43th overall, 13th in-conference)
2016 (43th overall, 13th in-conference)
2013 (43th overall, 14th in-conference)
2020 (49th overall, 13th in-conference)
What have we learned? And, what should we expect?
It was known before Missouri joined, but the SEC is a tough, physical conference, especially in the trenches. The Tigers thrived early thanks to some elite line play, but in recent years, they have been pushed around up front. Missouri takes on future NFL stars on a weekly basis in the SEC, which means it has to get some of its own to be able to consistently contend.
The good news is that, for the first time since joining the conference, the Tigers’ talent level is approaching that of the majority of the SEC. Drinkwitz is making strides in locking down in-state talent and promoting the MU football brand. Landing the 17th overall class in 2022 was a major win for the program, and it looks like Drinkwitz and his staff are going to be able to string together a couple of similar classes.
But recruiting is just one side of the coin. Player development is also extremely important. Winning in the SEC requires consistency, and a team cannot have that without quality experience and development from its players.
Another piece of the winning puzzle is a strong home atmosphere and fan base. The Tiger faithful have shown that they will come out in droves to support this team and are some of the most passionate in the country, but they have been discouraged in recent years. Winning the fan base back will require more on-field success, because the atmosphere at Memorial Stadium does not match up with the likes of Neyland Stadium, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and a host of other hostile SEC environments right now. Missouri's last sellout came in 2019 for homecoming against Ole Miss, and that is the only sellout since 2015.
With the additions of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC looming, it remains to be seen if Missouri can keep afloat in the conference. The program has learned a lot about what it takes to win in the SEC, now it is about translating that newfound knowledge into sustainable winning.
Regardless, there have been plenty of incredible moments and players worth celebrating since Missouri joined the SEC, and there is sure to be plenty more in the next 10 years.