Sitting lakeside at a YMCA camp in Alabama, a young Bob Ritter was cooking hot dogs when a red car came barreling down the dirt road.
It came to a stop, and four Alabama football coaches stepped out.
Their arrival wasn’t a surprise to Ritter. After his high school team, the Robert E. Lee Montgomery Generals, had won the state title in 1958, 1959 and 1960, he’d been offered a number of scholarships from various schools.
Alabama coach Bear Bryant wanted to make sure Ritter came to his. The defensive end’s scholarship offer was written up and ready to be signed.
“Sign right here, and we’ll take care of you like you’re our own son,” one of the coaches told Ritter on that dirt road.
But Ritter didn’t feel too good about some of the other things they said to him. He looked down at the scholarship letter and then back up at the coaches. His response would send them peeling back out of the camp to the awe of everyone who witnessed the scene.
“I think I just made up my mind,” Ritter said. “I want to play for Dan Devine at Missouri.”
An MU grad, former Tiger football player and Air Force veteran, Ritter was honored at Missouri’s final home game of the 2021 season as Veteran United’s “Hero of the Game.” He served four tours during the Vietnam War from 1968-73 and was awarded over 24 combat decorations including two Distinguished Flying Crosses and multiple Outstanding Officer Awards.
Ritter and his wife, Jude Ritter, now live in Aiken, South Carolina. The two met while Bob was going through jet training in Oklahoma, but Jude also went to school in Columbia, just down the road from MU at Stephens College.
Jack Reis, Ritter’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity brother and an Army veteran himself, recommended Ritter for the honor. While he was in town, Ritter was also welcomed back with a special gathering by MU ROTC because of his role as a cadet commander while he was in school.
The whole trip to Missouri came together fairly quickly. Reis reached out to Ritter about putting together a résumé to submit to VU. It wasn’t until the Monday of game week, though, that Chad Moller, VU’s community relations specialist and former MU sports information director, called Reis to ask if he thought Ritter could make it to Columbia the weekend of Nov. 20.
Ritter had pretty much forgotten the honor was a possibility at all when Reis called him again.
“So Jude and I decided that with the beautiful fall weather and with being cooped up because of the virus, we said let’s get out and let’s take a drive back to Missouri,” Ritter said. “We went through the mountains in Tennessee and northern Georgia and it was a fantastic, what a beautiful drive.”
The couple also drove through St. Louis, where they lived for 15 years and where their children were born, before arriving in their college town on the afternoon of Nov. 19. They walked around campus that evening, and though Ritter said he didn’t feel that much had changed, there was one thing he noticed — the athletic field by the ROTC’s Crowder Hall was no longer real grass.
Ritter remembers tramping across that field through the mud to class and parties. But he didn’t have much free time while he was at Missouri thanks to football and ROTC. In fact, Ritter didn’t even rush ATO until the end of his sophomore year.
“We would see Bob, but Bob did not have time to be a big party guy,” Reis said. “He would be at the house, you’d see him. He’d be going to study. Bob was around, he enjoyed it, but it wasn’t like your other fraternity brothers that you had time to hang out with all the time. Bob, whenever he was there, you just enjoyed being around Bob.”
On game day, Ritter and Reis met at Stadium Grill for lunch along with a few other friends. Reis acted as an unofficial escort for his friend all day, and eventually they made their way over to Memorial Stadium. It was the first time Ritter had been there since his playing days ended in 1964.
Ritter played four seasons on scholarship at MU, starting on the freshman team before playing reps for varsity his sophomore and junior years and becoming a starter for his senior season. He had made a near instant connection with Devine that would last through Devine’s death in 2002.
They first met when Ritter and his high school teammate Ware Tatum flew up to Missouri for a recruiting visit. The two teenagers and Devine rode together in a car on the way from St. Louis to Columbia, chatting largely about the Civil War. It was Devine’s favorite history subject.
“You get a feeling about people,” Ritter said. “I just had the greatest feeling about the people, the coaches at Missouri. Dan Devine, Bob Thiel. The whole group of coaches. Harry Ice was there in the athletic department. Harry Smith was there. ... When I met those men, I said, ‘This is the place I want to be.’”
Reis could tell Ritter was overwhelmed when they arrived at Memorial Stadium to watch Missouri face off against Florida. Ritter’s once-familiar stomping grounds had changed significantly since the 1960s, and they had to do some navigating to find their seats.
During halftime, Ritter once more got to stand on the field where he appeared in 20 games as a Tiger. He was greeted with applause from the 47,818 fans in attendance and given a game ball to take home with him.
“It was really special,” Reis said. “It’s an MU grad. It’s a football player. And a bonafide hero. This is not a guy who sat behind a desk. He was right square in the middle of that thing, four tours.”
Ritter’s football career ended after Missouri, but the lessons he learned from Devine and the sport in general carried over into his Air Force career. Reis recalled Ritter telling him stories of his time overseas, sleeping minimal hours in between dangerous missions and flying into situations blind.
It was moments from his playing career at Missouri, goal-line stands against Big Eight rivals like Kansas and Oklahoma, that got Ritter through each of his flights.
“I look back on that decision, how kind of critical it was,” he said. “Everything came together because of that one decision to play for Dan Devine. I felt blessed and very lucky that I had the opportunity.”