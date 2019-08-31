LARAMIE, Wyo. — Legends and tall tales from the Wild West live inside the wood-paneled walls of the Buckhorn Bar & Parlor here. Every inch of wall is adorned with taxidermy that was hunted by Buckhorn employees. A bullet hole dominates the mirror behind the bar, ripples of shattered glass branching from the impact point. It’s still there for posterity, to inspire imaginative stories, many of them myths.
The “Buckhorn Roll” is not one of them.
The roll is an unbecoming rite of passage. When Laramie locals have too much to drink at “The Buck,” it’s common to see someone slip on the steep staircase between the first and second floors. Countless have tumbled down the stairs and out the bar door.
“How long have people been falling down the stairs?” asked Buckhorn employee Scott Crane, addressing the room.
Longtime bartender Buck Ward called back: “As long as people have been going up.”
Like visiting the bar itself, the Buckhorn Roll is a tradition that spans generations. It’s been done by fathers, mothers, grandparents and, later, their children, all eager to take part in the tradition.
The stairs lead not only to another bar upstairs, but to another, more lawless world.
The second floor of the Buckhorn used to be a brothel that operated into the early 1900s.
The bar, in its current incarnation, opened in 1900, making it the oldest standing bar in Laramie. Some of the myths surrounding the old watering hole involve the legendary outlaw Butch Cassidy and how the bullet hole came to be.
The real story doesn’t tell of a shootout between two gunslingers, but rather a jealous husband firing his rifle from across the street, presumably aiming at his wife, in the early 1970s. Luckily, no one was injured or killed, but the bullet hole remains, and remains excellent story fodder.
The Hopkins family has owned the bar since the 1960s, more than a third of the time that the city of Laramie has existed. Johnny Hopkins purchased the bar, then passed it down to his son Mike. Mike owned the Buckhorn until this past spring when he passed away from a car crash. Now, his daughter Ashley Evans runs the bar with her husband, Colin.
“This place is like my father’s baby,” Ashley said.
And Ashley has been spending time at the Buckhorn since she was a baby. Her name and the names of her family members are engraved into the bar. As an infant, she sometimes came to work with her dad, who at one point placed her diapers on the pool table. She has been in and around the wood-paneled walls ever since.
So, what does it mean to her?
“Everything.”
Which is why she and her family have tried to make it so much more than a bar.
On Wyoming football game days such as this particular season-opener against Missouri, the bar opens early for Cowboys fans to drink and eat. Colin makes pancakes for the morning patrons. T-shirts are given out to the “Buckhorn Breakfast Club.”
The camaraderie extends past patrons. Ward started working at the bar when he was 30; he’s 61 now. He only expected to work there for maybe a year, but he said the family makes him want to stick around.
Crane has been at the Buckhorn since 2008. Along with acting as the bar’s security, he is also its unofficial historian. A former Division I wrestler, Crane graduated from the University of Michigan with a history degree. He was even recruited by MU wrestling coach Brian Smith.
Crane has a family in Laramie now, and he credits the Hopkins for keeping him around and being like family to him. He has been digging into the history of the brothel, the bar and its people for the last decade. He also claims the place is haunted.
“I’ll be cleaning up downstairs after close and, above me — footsteps,” Crane said. “I saw one once. Right down here in the basement. I don’t know if you believe in that stuff, but there’s something about this place.”
He even remembers the exact date he saw the ghost: Oct. 30, 2013. Others who are around long enough learn to believe, too.
“I would say 'no' until I see some things,” Ashley said. “When I am downstairs, I have seen, I feel, like a shadow run by me, feeling a cold breeze. You get that eerie feeling how it sounds like someone is walking down the stairs. Music just randomly turns on.”
There’s a certain spirit and life to everything in the bar. The walls in the room next to the famed staircase are decorated with paintings of the diverse natural landscapes across Wyoming — Devil’s Tower, the Grand Tetons, bison in Yellowstone. On the ceiling, overlooking the paintings and the pool table, is a sun. That room is the first stop on Crane’s tour.
But there’s no better way to make Crane smile than to ask him for Buckhorn Roll stories. His favorite fall of all time was not long after he started working at the bar. The first iPhone had come out a few months earlier. A girl was descending the stairs with her flashy new phone in one hand, a drink in the other, when she slipped.
“God bless her soul, the phone went flying down the stairs, straight into the door,” Crane said. “The phone shattered … The drink didn’t spill at all.”
The tumble seldom happens anymore, but the stories live on as the bar stools filled, even in the early hours of Saturday. One peek inside reveals the widespread appeal the saloon holds for all ages — college students for its club-like atmosphere at night and generational residents for its old-western vibe during the day.
Like her father and grandparents before her, Ashley has no plans to let that end under her ownership anytime soon.
